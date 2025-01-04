International
US Dictionary Merriam-Webster Mentions Russia's Oreshnik as Example of Hypersonic Weapon
US online dictionary Merriam-Webster has mentioned Russian ballistic missile Oreshnik as an example of a hypersonic weapon in the "hypersonic" dictionary entry.
The online dictionary cited a December 19, 2024 Newsweek article. The examples are automatically picked from online sources to reflect current usage, and the opinions expressed in the examples do not represent those of Merriam-Webster or its editors, the disclaimer said. In late November 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Ukraine had struck facilities in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Bryansk earlier that month using US-supplied ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Putin said that in response, Russia had successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk. The Oreshnik missile system was tested in combat conditions in a nuclear-free hypersonic configuration.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US online dictionary Merriam-Webster has mentioned Russian ballistic missile Oreshnik as an example of a hypersonic weapon in the "hypersonic" dictionary entry.
The online dictionary cited a December 19, 2024 Newsweek article.
"The National Interest, reported this month that the THAAD is the only system in the American arsenal that can intercept hypersonic targets like the Oreshnik, whose capabilities Putin has boasted about following its launch on Dnipro [also known as Dnepropetrovsk] in November," the entry read.
The examples are automatically picked from online sources to reflect current usage, and the opinions expressed in the examples do not represent those of Merriam-Webster or its editors, the disclaimer said.
In late November 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Ukraine had struck facilities in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Bryansk earlier that month using US-supplied ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Putin said that in response, Russia had successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk. The Oreshnik missile system was tested in combat conditions in a nuclear-free hypersonic configuration.
