US Dictionary Merriam-Webster Mentions Russia's Oreshnik as Example of Hypersonic Weapon

Sputnik International

US online dictionary Merriam-Webster has mentioned Russian ballistic missile Oreshnik as an example of a hypersonic weapon in the "hypersonic" dictionary entry.

2025-01-04T12:11+0000

The online dictionary cited a December 19, 2024 Newsweek article. The examples are automatically picked from online sources to reflect current usage, and the opinions expressed in the examples do not represent those of Merriam-Webster or its editors, the disclaimer said. In late November 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Ukraine had struck facilities in Russia's border regions of Kursk and Bryansk earlier that month using US-supplied ATACMS missiles and UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. Putin said that in response, Russia had successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable Oreshnik ballistic missile on November 21, hitting a Ukrainian defense industry complex in Dnepropetrovsk. The Oreshnik missile system was tested in combat conditions in a nuclear-free hypersonic configuration.

2025

News

Sputnik International

