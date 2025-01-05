International
Chinese Embassy Reminds US That Sanctions Cannot Be Imposed Without Evidence
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US sanctions against Chinese tech companies are unfounded, China firmly opposes such approach, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Sputnik.
"The US has drawn conclusions without effective evidence, made groundless accusations and smears against China, and imposed sanctions on Chinese entities, which is extremely irresponsible and purely confusing right and wrong. China firmly opposes this," Liu Pengyu said in response to a request to comment on Washington's latest sanctions in the cyber sphere. The US Treasury previously announced sanctions against Chinese company Integrity Technology Group (also known as Yongxin Zhicheng), accusing it of promoting state cyberattacks.
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US sanctions against Chinese tech companies are unfounded, China firmly opposes such approach, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Sputnik.
"The US has drawn conclusions without effective evidence, made groundless accusations and smears against China, and imposed sanctions on Chinese entities, which is extremely irresponsible and purely confusing right and wrong. China firmly opposes this," Liu Pengyu said in response to a request to comment on Washington's latest sanctions in the cyber sphere.
The US Treasury previously announced sanctions against Chinese company Integrity Technology Group (also known as Yongxin Zhicheng), accusing it of promoting state cyberattacks.
