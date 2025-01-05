https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/chinese-embassy-reminds-us-that-sanctions-cannot-be-imposed-without-evidence-1121357543.html

Chinese Embassy Reminds US That Sanctions Cannot Be Imposed Without Evidence

Chinese Embassy Reminds US That Sanctions Cannot Be Imposed Without Evidence

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US sanctions against Chinese tech companies are unfounded, China firmly opposes such approach, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, told Sputnik.

2025-01-05T03:35+0000

2025-01-05T03:35+0000

2025-01-05T03:35+0000

world

china

us

washington

chinese embassy

us treasury

hacker attack

hacker

cyber crime

cyber attack

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/10/1117961333_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_8eb43dc7260bc08bf09c1a67f32580bc.jpg

"The US has drawn conclusions without effective evidence, made groundless accusations and smears against China, and imposed sanctions on Chinese entities, which is extremely irresponsible and purely confusing right and wrong. China firmly opposes this," Liu Pengyu said in response to a request to comment on Washington's latest sanctions in the cyber sphere. The US Treasury previously announced sanctions against Chinese company Integrity Technology Group (also known as Yongxin Zhicheng), accusing it of promoting state cyberattacks.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241221/how-us-uses-spy-craze-to-crack-down-on-chinese-high-tech-firms-1121228824.html

china

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese hacker attack, chinese hackers, us sanctions on china, us-china conflict, chinese cyberattacks, integrity tech china