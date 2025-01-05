https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/le-pen-criticizes-mayotte-restoration-plan-drafted-by-french-authorities-1121364345.html

Le Pen Criticizes Mayotte Restoration Plan Drafted by French Authorities

Le Pen Criticizes Mayotte Restoration Plan Drafted by French Authorities

Marine Le Pen, the head of France's National Rally right-wing party's group in the lower house of the parliament, criticized on Sunday the French authorities' plan to restore France's overseas department of Mayotte, which had been hit by Cyclone Chido.

The emergency bill for the restoration of Mayotte will be presented at a meeting of the French Council of Ministers next week. It includes, among other things, the restoration of access to electricity, water and telecommunications for its residents, as well as the strengthening of the law enforcement corps. The state of the department is such that, rather than restoring its facilities, new ones need to be built, as Mayotte has been neglected for many years, Le Pen added. She pledged to ensure that the plan is amended accordingly. On December 14, Cyclone Chido hit Mayotte, becoming the strongest storm in over 90 years, according to the French Meteorological Service. The death toll from the natural disaster has reached 39 people, while 4,000 others were injured. French public sector re-insurer CCR has said that damages could cost insurers between 650 and 800 million euros ($670 to $820 million). Mayotte, the poorest department of France, is an island in the Comoros archipelago in the Indian Ocean. In 1974, the Comoros gained independence, but Mayotte chose to remain a French territory. It was designated an overseas department of France in 2011.

