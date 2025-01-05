https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/palestine-2-what-is-known-about-yemeni-missile-that-can-beat-israeli-defenses-1121362667.html

Palestine 2: What is Known About Yemeni Missile That Can Beat Israeli Defenses

The Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement has moved to put yet another dent in the reputation of Israel’s air defenses by carrying out a missile strike against a power plant located in Haifa.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/01/1121330357_0:0:1000:563_1920x0_80_0_0_61e889c1a64b3138adbae8653047e751.png

For this attack, the Houthis used Palestine 2 hypersonic missile that, according to a statement issued by the movement on January 5, successfully reached its target.Here’s what is currently known about this weapon:Most importantly, Palestine 2 proved capable of bypassing Israeli air defenses which Tel Aviv previously touted as practically unbeatable.Palestine 2 attacks on Israel:

