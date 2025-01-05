https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/palestine-2-what-is-known-about-yemeni-missile-that-can-beat-israeli-defenses-1121362667.html
Palestine 2: What is Known About Yemeni Missile That Can Beat Israeli Defenses
Palestine 2: What is Known About Yemeni Missile That Can Beat Israeli Defenses
Sputnik International
The Yemeni Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement has moved to put yet another dent in the reputation of Israel’s air defenses by carrying out a missile strike against a power plant located in Haifa.
For this attack, the Houthis used Palestine 2 hypersonic missile that, according to a statement issued by the movement on January 5, successfully reached its target.Here's what is currently known about this weapon:Most importantly, Palestine 2 proved capable of bypassing Israeli air defenses which Tel Aviv previously touted as practically unbeatable.Palestine 2 attacks on Israel:
israel
yemen
News
en_EN
For this attack, the Houthis used Palestine 2 hypersonic missile that, according to a statement issued by the movement on January 5, successfully reached its target.
Here’s what is currently known about this weapon:
Palestine 2 is a two-stage, solid-fuel missile domestically produced in Yemen
With its range estimated at about 2,150km, Palestine 2 can be considered a medium-range missile
Its warhead payload is believed to be about 500kg
Believed to possess top speed of about Mach 16 and maneuvering capability, Palestine 2 also ranks as a hypersonic missile
Most importantly, Palestine 2 proved capable of bypassing Israeli air defenses which Tel Aviv previously touted as practically unbeatable.
Palestine 2 attacks on Israel:
On December 31, the Houthis announced a Palestine 2 missile strike against the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv
On December 28, a Palestine 2 missile strike was launched against Israel’s Nevatim air base in the Negev region
On December 16, an Israeli military target in the Tel Aviv suburb of Jaffa was hit by a Palestine 2 missile
On December 11, the Houthis declared that they hit an Israeli military site in Tel Aviv using a Palestine 2 missile