https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/yemens-houthis-mobilize-to-fight-us-israel-prepare-to-welcome-enemies-to-great-hell-1121347327.html

Yemen's Houthis Mobilize to Fight US, Israel, Prepare to Welcome Enemies to ‘Great Hell’

Yemen's Houthis Mobilize to Fight US, Israel, Prepare to Welcome Enemies to ‘Great Hell’

Sputnik International

The militia, which gained control over wide swathes of Yemeni territory after a popular revolution in late 2014, has engaged in a missile and drone-based assault on Israel and Israeli-linked merchant shipping in the Red and Arabian Seas since November 2023, vowing to continue its operations until Tel Aviv halts the war in Gaza.

2025-01-03T18:13+0000

2025-01-03T18:13+0000

2025-01-03T18:13+0000

world

middle east

israel

yemen

houthi

houthis

israeli national security council

thaad

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/03/1121347170_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f098024167d019cde1531a916569fd50.jpg

Yemenis are “eager” to engage the US and Israel on the battlefield, and prepared for a direct confrontation with the enemy, Zaid al-Gharsi, director of the Houthi-led National Salvation Government’s Media and Cultural Affairs Department, said in a statement Friday.“The Yemeni people are eager to engage in conflict with the nation’s enemies, and have been shouting the ‘death to Israel’ slogan for the past 20 years, besides confronting the [military] equipment that would be deployed by the US and the regime against it,” al-Gharsi said.“We are in a state of readiness, and have prepared ourselves for all possible scenarios,” al-Gharsi stressed. “If the enemy thinks that it would stop Yemen [from supporting Palestine against Israel, ed.] we say this to them that they are suffering from an illusion.”Yemenis will turn their enemies “into ashes” even if forced to fight them with their bare hands, the spokesman said.Furthermore, attempts to pressure the Houthis into submission by sponsoring mercenaries against them and targeting Yemen’s civilian infrastructure will fail, just as they have failed over the past nine years, al-Gharsi assured.Al-Gharsi’s remarks come amid a dramatic increase in the number of Houthi missile attacks targeting Israel in recent weeks, with the launches sowing chaos across wide swathes of the country amid the increasingly inexplicable failure of the country's sophisticated multilayered missile defense systems to intercept them before they reach Israeli airspace.The US deployment of a THAAD battery in Israel to protect its ally in October has apparently had little impact, aiding in the interception of a Houthi missile last week, but failing to handle projectiles fired on an almost daily basis in the days before or since.Millions of Israelis were awakened in the dead of night and forced to run for cover Friday morning after the latest Houthi missile penetrated Israeli airspace before being intercepted, with debris raining down on an Israeli settlement in the West Bank. Israel’s national emergency service said 12 people were injured on their way to shelters, with nine others treated for “acute anxiety” after the incident.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree reported later in the day that a hypersonic ballistic missile had been launched at a power station in eastern Tel Aviv, presumably in a tit-for-tat response to Israel’s massive attacks on Yemeni infrastructure last week. In a separate operation, a drone was launched targeting a military site, Saree said.Houthi attacks will continue “until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” the spokesman vowed.The Houthis are “more technologically advanced than perceived” and should not be “underrated,” former Israeli National Security Council member Yoel Guzansky told the Washington Post on Friday in a piece underscoring the conundrum facing Israel and the US when it comes to confronting the Yemeni militia.Former Israeli defense and intelligence official Eyal Pinko told the outlet that unlike Hamas and Hezbollah, targeting Houthis in a “ground maneuver” isn’t possible, while airstrikes are both costly and potentially limited in their effectiveness. Adding to difficulties is Israel’s limited intelligence penetration of the militia, Pinko said.Besides military and reputational risks, Houthi operations over the past year have taken a severe toll on the Israeli economy, with foreign airlines canceling flights into and out of the tourism-dependent nation, and the Eilat port bankrupted by the militia’s partial blockade of Israeli-linked shipping through the Red and Arabian seas.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/houthis-say-shot-down-us-mq-9-drone-over-yemen-1121327145.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241231/centcom-reports-precision-strikes-on-houthi-targets-in-yemen-1121323470.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/israel-declares-no-intent-to-attack-yemen-but-promises-retaliation-against-houthi-strikes-1121309251.html

israel

yemen

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why can't israel stop houthis, why can't us stop houthis, can houthis be stopped, who are houthis, what are houthis