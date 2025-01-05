Russia's Rosatom to Sue Siemens for Failure to Deliver Prepaid Equipment - CEO

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/russias-rosatom-to-sue-siemens-for-failure-to-deliver-prepaid-equipment---ceo-1121357068.html
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will file a lawsuit against German company Siemens over its failure to deliver the prepaid equipment for unit 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) Rosatom is building in Turkiye, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.
Siemens "demonstratively refused" to deliver the equipment that had already been manufactured and paid for, Likhachev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced in October that Germany's Siemens Energy had violated its contractual obligations to supply switchgear equipment to the first unit of Akkuyu NPP. The replacement was promptly found and reordered from friendly countries. The Russian and Turkish sides jointly assess how the situation has affected the realization of the project, director of construction and production organization at Akkuyu Nuclear Denis Sezemin said. The construction of Akkuyu NPP is the largest Russian-Turkish joint project. It is planned that after the commissioning of all four power units with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors with a capacity of 1200 MW each, the plant will generate about 35 billion kWh per year and cover up to 10% of Turkiye's electricity needs. The launch of the first unit is scheduled for 2025.
00:01 GMT 05.01.2025 (Updated: 03:20 GMT 05.01.2025)
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom will file a lawsuit against German company Siemens over its failure to deliver the prepaid equipment for unit 1 of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) Rosatom is building in Turkiye, CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Saturday.
Siemens "demonstratively refused" to deliver the equipment that had already been manufactured and paid for, Likhachev said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
"There will obviously be court proceedings. The prepaid equipment was not delivered. This resulted in additional costs for us as we had to purchase the equipment elsewhere and adjust the installation deadlines. These claims will be made," he said.
Alexey Likhachev
Rosatom CEO
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced in October that Germany’s Siemens Energy had violated its contractual obligations to supply switchgear equipment to the first unit of Akkuyu NPP. The replacement was promptly found and reordered from friendly countries. The Russian and Turkish sides jointly assess how the situation has affected the realization of the project, director of construction and production organization at Akkuyu Nuclear Denis Sezemin said.
The construction of Akkuyu NPP is the largest Russian-Turkish joint project
. It is planned that after the commissioning of all four power units with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors with a capacity of 1200 MW each, the plant will generate about 35 billion kWh per year and cover up to 10% of Turkiye's electricity needs
. The launch of the first unit is scheduled for 2025.