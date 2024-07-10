https://sputnikglobe.com/20240710/peaceful-nuclear-power-where-is-russia-building-facilities-1119327664.html

Peaceful Nuclear Power: Where is Russia Building Facilities?

Rosatom is discussing the possibility of constructing six more high-capacity nuclear power units and small nuclear power plants in India, the company announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 8 and 9.

The Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant has been under construction in India with Russia's participation since 2002.This flagship project represents the technological and energy cooperation between Russia and India. In April 2014, an agreement was reached to build the second phase of the nuclear power plant based on the VVER-1000 project, with a cost of about $6.4 billion, including $3.4 billion from Russian loans.Construction of the third unit began in June 2017, and the fourth in October 2017. Their commissioning is planned for 2024-2025.On June 1, 2017, Atomstroyexport and NPCIL signed a framework agreement for the construction of the 5th and 6th units with VVER-1000 reactors.On July 31, 2017, the parties signed contracts for priority design work, detailed design, and the supply of main equipment for the third phase. Construction of the fifth and sixth units began on June 29 and December 21, 2021, respectively, with their launch planned for 2026-2027.Russian Nuclear Energy ExportThe USSR began building nuclear power plants in other countries in the early 1960s. The first such plant was commissioned in October 1966 in the city of Rheinsberg, East Germany, which was closed in 1990.In the 1970s and early 1980s, nuclear power plants were built in Bulgaria, Finland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Cuba, and other countries. Many of these projects were suspended or closed in the early 1990s.Currently, international nuclear energy activities are carried out by companies and organizations within Rosatom's structures.In addition to building nuclear power plants, Russia exports nuclear fuel — already holding 16 percent of the global market — and provides services in natural uranium enrichment, geological exploration, and uranium mining abroad, and creates research nuclear centers in various countries.According to Rosatom, the total value of foreign orders in 2023 amounted to about $200 billion.Where is Russia Building Nuclear Power Plants?ChinaXudabao (Xudapu) Nuclear Power Plant: Russia and China signed agreements in 2018 and 2019 to build the third and fourth units in Liaoning Province. Construction began in 2021 and 2022, with commercial operation set for 2027 and 2028. These units will use VVER-1200 reactors.Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant: Rosatom has built four units worth $3.3 billion. Agreements for the 1st and 2nd units were signed in 1992. In 2018, Russia and China agreed to build the 7th and 8th units with VVER-1200 reactors. Construction started in 2021 and 2022, with launch scheduled for 2028.EgyptIn November 2015, Russia and Egypt agreed to build Egypt's first nuclear power plant, El-Dabaa, with four VVER-1200 units for $30 billion, mostly financed by a $25 billion Russian loan.Construction, delayed by the pandemic, began on July 20, 2022. Presidents Putin and el-Sisi attended the foundation ceremony for the 4th unit in January 2024. The 1st unit is set to launch in 2026, with all four units completed by 2029.BangladeshIn November 2011, Russia and Bangladesh signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in constructing Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant in Rooppur, 160 km west of Dhaka.The plant will be equipped with two VVER-1200 units. In early 2017, the Russian government provided Bangladesh with a state loan of $11.38 billion to finance the main construction phase of the nuclear power plant. The nuclear power plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.TurkiyeOn May 12, 2010, Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement on constructing Turkiye's first nuclear power plant, Akkuyu, in Mersin Province in the country’s southeast, with four VVER-1200 units. The first unit’s physical commissioning expected in 2024.The other units are expected to be operational by 2026. The total project cost is estimated at $22 billion. On February 28, 2024, Rosatom announced that a "political decision" had been made that Russia will build a second nuclear power plant in the country.IranIn 1992, Russia and Iran signed agreements on the peaceful use of atomic energy and resuming construction of Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant, started in 1975 but halted in 1979. The first unit was connected to the grid in September 2011 and handed over in September 2013.In November 2014, a contract was signed to build the second and third units with VVER-1000 reactors for about $10 billion, financed by the Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran (NPPD). Construction began in September 2016. The second and third units are set to be commissioned in 2025 and 2027.HungaryCurrently, the Hungarian Paks nuclear power plant, built between 1983-1987 with a Soviet design, operates four VVER reactor units, and a 2005-2009 program provided by Russia extended their service life until 2032-2037, increasing capacity from 1,760 to 2,000 MW, which produces about 50 percent of Hungary's electricity. In January 2014, Russia and Hungary agreed to construct the fifth and sixth units as part of the third phase of the Paks nuclear power plant (Paks-2) by Rosatom.A December 2014 contract between Rosatom and Hungarian energy company MVM outlined the construction of two VVER-1200 units, costing €12.5 billion, with Russia providing a €10 billion loan. Despite EU sanctions in 2022, Hungary continues the Paks-2 project, with completion planned for 2030.Other Countries

