Scholz Calls Claims About His Possible Trip to Moscow False, 'Deeply Indecent'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that the allegations made by a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Roderich Kiesewetter, about his supposedly upcoming trip to Moscow are false, calling such rumors "deeply indecent."

On Saturday, Kiesewetter said on X that Scholz might travel to Moscow and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before February 23, while US President-elect Donald Trump's meeting with Putin had been scheduled for March. He did not provide any sources of information. The German chancellor added that such rumors were "deeply indecent."

