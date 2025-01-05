https://sputnikglobe.com/20250105/scholz-calls-claims-about-his-possible-trip-to-moscow-false-deeply-indecent-1121362409.html
Scholz Calls Claims About His Possible Trip to Moscow False, 'Deeply Indecent'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that the allegations made by a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Roderich Kiesewetter, about his supposedly upcoming trip to Moscow are false, calling such rumors "deeply indecent."
On Saturday, Kiesewetter said on X that Scholz might travel to Moscow and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before February 23, while US President-elect Donald Trump's meeting with Putin had been scheduled for March. He did not provide any sources of information.
"This is a false statement," Scholz was quoted as saying at his party's meeting by the RND media group.
The German chancellor added that such rumors were "deeply indecent."