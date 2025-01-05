International
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that the allegations made by a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Roderich Kiesewetter, about his supposedly upcoming trip to Moscow are false, calling such rumors "deeply indecent."
On Saturday, Kiesewetter said on X that Scholz might travel to Moscow and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before February 23, while US President-elect Donald Trump's meeting with Putin had been scheduled for March. He did not provide any sources of information. The German chancellor added that such rumors were "deeply indecent."
Scholz Calls Claims About His Possible Trip to Moscow False, 'Deeply Indecent'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that the allegations made by a lawmaker from the opposition Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Roderich Kiesewetter, about his supposedly upcoming trip to Moscow are false, calling such rumors "deeply indecent."
On Saturday, Kiesewetter said on X that Scholz might travel to Moscow and meet Russian President Vladimir Putin before February 23, while US President-elect Donald Trump's meeting with Putin had been scheduled for March. He did not provide any sources of information.
"This is a false statement," Scholz was quoted as saying at his party's meeting by the RND media group.
The German chancellor added that such rumors were "deeply indecent."
