Scholz May Meet With Putin Before February 23 - German Lawmaker
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz can visit Russia before early elections to the Bundestag planned on February 23, and the meeting of US President-elect Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for March, German parliamentarian from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Roderich Kiesewetter, said on Saturday.
"There are increasing indications that Chancellor Scholz will travel to Moscow and meet Putin before February 23," Kiesewetter said on X. The meeting of Putin and Trump is planned for March 2025, he added, without providing sources of his information. Kiesewetter himself is against any agreements regarding the end of the conflict in Ukraine, since, in his opinion, they will in any case harm Kiev. In December, German media reported that the CDU circulated rumors that Scholz in the coming days might go with a "peaceful mission" to Moscow. The press service of the German government told Sputnik that media reports about the possible imminent visit of Sholz to Moscow were fiction.
Scholz May Meet With Putin Before February 23 - German Lawmaker
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz can visit Russia before early elections to the Bundestag planned on February 23, and the meeting of US President-elect Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin is planned for March, German parliamentarian from the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Roderich Kiesewetter, said on Saturday.
"There are increasing indications that Chancellor Scholz will travel to Moscow and meet Putin before February 23," Kiesewetter said on X.
The meeting of Putin and Trump is planned for March 2025, he added, without providing sources of his information.
Kiesewetter himself is against any agreements regarding the end of the conflict in Ukraine, since, in his opinion, they will in any case harm Kiev.
In December, German media reported that the CDU circulated rumors
that Scholz in the coming days might go with a "peaceful mission" to Moscow. The press service of the German government told Sputnik that media reports about the possible imminent visit of Sholz to Moscow were fiction.