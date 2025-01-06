https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/brazil-announces-indonesia-joined-brics-as-full-member-1121370949.html

Indonesia Joins BRICS as Full Member

The government of Brazil, which took over the chairmanship of BRICS on January 1, announced Indonesia's admission to the organization as a full member, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"As part of Brazil's temporary BRICS presidency, which started on January 1 and will end on December 31, 2025, the Brazilian government announced today, on January 6, the official admission of the Republic of Indonesia as a full member of the BRICS," the ministry said.The decision to admit Indonesia has been approved by BRICS members, the ministry noted.BRICS is an intergovernmental association that Brazil, Russia, India, and China created in 2006, and South Africa joined in 2010. The group had its second expansion in 2024, admitting Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. The latter has reportedly not formalized its membership but has been taking part in BRICS meetings.

