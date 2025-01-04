https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/how-us-dollar-will-be-dethroned-by-brics-national-currencies-1121354599.html
How US Dollar Will Be Dethroned by BRICS National Currencies
How US Dollar Will Be Dethroned by BRICS National Currencies
Sputnik International
To bring an end to the dollar hegemony one doesn't need one common competing currency, but a number of national ones, according to former Ronald Reagan official and renowned American economist Dr Paul Craig Roberts.
2025-01-04T18:58+0000
2025-01-04T18:58+0000
2025-01-04T18:58+0000
analysis
us
opinion
paul craig roberts
ronald reagan
washington
brics
central bank
russia
europe
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg
Critics of de-dollarization argue that no viable alternative to the greenback has emerged as a major reserve currency.They maintain that the dominance of the US dollar is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. Are they right?Additionally, the dollar also gives the US control over the clearance system and the ability to impose sanctions, noted the economist. That's why the greenback is so important to Washington.Other countries are striving to sell to the US to obtain dollars for central bank reserves, he continued. Then the greenbacks from exports are converted into US Treasuries which pay interest while they serve as reserves for central banks.Do World Players Really Need Dollars?But do countries really need US dollars to maintain their national reserves? The immobilization of Russia's Central Bank reserves and Washington giving itself the authority to steal that money raised serious financial security questions across the world.The economist explained that the US dollar became the reserve currency after the Second World War not because it was inherently indispensable, but because all other industrialized nations had been devastated by six years of conflict.Since the US dollar's dominance originally stemmed from convenience, it would be logical for global players to adopt other currencies for the same reason — especially now that the dollar has been weaponized, the economist argued.By focusing on their own currencies, countries would have more room for maneuver in financing their own debt, Dr Roberts noted."If a country has its own currency and denominates its debt in its currency, it can always redeem its debt by printing money to pay off the debt," he wrote.BRICS is Spearheading De-DollarizationBRICS+ is now increasingly using national currencies for trade and investments within the bloc.BRICS+ countries collectively represent approximately 3.5 billion people, accounting for 45 percent of the global population — a vast and significant market. The group of emerging economies has great industrial potential, technical expertise, advanced technologies and abundant natural resources.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that BRICS is not aimed against any third party. Moscow has signaled the West may join but on the conditions of equality of all members and fairness of common rules.But the US and its allies are hostile to BRICS because they lack the ability to control it, according to the economist.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241224/blackrock-bets-on-bitcoin-is-the-us-dollar-era-over-1121257375.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241220/whats-the-us-deep-state-and-how-could-de-dollarization-weaken-it-1121222070.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/could-russia-become-the-worlds-crypto-capital-1121345727.html
washington
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76143a311fc3160e358e04da2920e759.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us dollar dominance, de-dollarization, brics national currencies, ww2, bretton woods system, trade in national currencies, weaponization of us dollar, us dollar as a weapon, is there alternative to us dollar, us dollar as reserve currency, common currency of brics
us dollar dominance, de-dollarization, brics national currencies, ww2, bretton woods system, trade in national currencies, weaponization of us dollar, us dollar as a weapon, is there alternative to us dollar, us dollar as reserve currency, common currency of brics
How US Dollar Will Be Dethroned by BRICS National Currencies
To bring an end to the dollar hegemony one doesn't need one common competing currency, but a number of national ones, according to former Ronald Reagan official and renowned American economist Dr Paul Craig Roberts.
Critics of de-dollarization
argue that no viable alternative to the greenback has emerged as a major reserve currency.
They maintain that the dominance of the US dollar is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. Are they right?
"The dollar as reserve currency is the main basis of US power," wrote Dr Roberts. "It means the US can always finance its debt, because US debt is the reserves of foreign central banks. As US debt increases, so do the reserves of foreign central banks."
Additionally, the dollar also gives the US control over the clearance system and the ability to impose sanctions, noted the economist. That's why the greenback is so important to Washington.
Other countries are striving to sell to the US to obtain dollars for central bank reserves, he continued. Then the greenbacks from exports are converted into US Treasuries which pay interest while they serve as reserves for central banks.
24 December 2024, 14:14 GMT
Do World Players Really Need Dollars?
But do countries really need US dollars to maintain their national reserves? The immobilization of Russia's Central Bank reserves and Washington giving itself the authority to steal that money raised serious financial security questions across the world.
"Today there is no need for a reserve currency," argues Dr Roberts. "Countries should trade in their own currencies. This gives every country incentive to keep a strong currency."
The economist explained that the US dollar became the reserve currency after the Second World War not because it was inherently indispensable, but because all other industrialized nations had been devastated by six years of conflict.
Since the US dollar's dominance originally stemmed from convenience, it would be logical for global players to adopt other currencies for the same reason — especially now that the dollar has been weaponized, the economist argued.
By focusing on their own currencies, countries would have more room for maneuver in financing their own debt, Dr Roberts noted.
"If a country has its own currency and denominates its debt in its currency, it can always redeem its debt by printing money to pay off the debt," he wrote.
20 December 2024, 14:03 GMT
BRICS is Spearheading De-Dollarization
BRICS+ is now increasingly using national currencies for trade and investments within the bloc.
BRICS+
countries collectively represent approximately 3.5 billion people, accounting for 45 percent of the global population — a vast and significant market.
The group of emerging economies has great industrial potential, technical expertise, advanced technologies and abundant natural resources.
"In my opinion BRICS should not worry about selling to the West," Dr Roberts wrote. "Instead it should develop trade relations between the members of BRICS which has the potential to expand into Asia, Africa and South America. The world is ready for a non-weaponized system."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that BRICS is not aimed against any third party. Moscow has signaled the West may join but on the conditions of equality of all members and fairness of common rules.
But the US and its allies are hostile to BRICS because they lack the ability to control it, according to the economist.
"BRICS is a system outside the economic and political control of the West," Dr Roberts pointed out. "It is a way for countries to escape the West and its manipulations."