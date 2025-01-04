https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/how-us-dollar-will-be-dethroned-by-brics-national-currencies-1121354599.html

How US Dollar Will Be Dethroned by BRICS National Currencies

To bring an end to the dollar hegemony one doesn't need one common competing currency, but a number of national ones, according to former Ronald Reagan official and renowned American economist Dr Paul Craig Roberts.

Critics of de-dollarization argue that no viable alternative to the greenback has emerged as a major reserve currency.They maintain that the dominance of the US dollar is likely to persist for the foreseeable future. Are they right?Additionally, the dollar also gives the US control over the clearance system and the ability to impose sanctions, noted the economist. That's why the greenback is so important to Washington.Other countries are striving to sell to the US to obtain dollars for central bank reserves, he continued. Then the greenbacks from exports are converted into US Treasuries which pay interest while they serve as reserves for central banks.Do World Players Really Need Dollars?But do countries really need US dollars to maintain their national reserves? The immobilization of Russia's Central Bank reserves and Washington giving itself the authority to steal that money raised serious financial security questions across the world.The economist explained that the US dollar became the reserve currency after the Second World War not because it was inherently indispensable, but because all other industrialized nations had been devastated by six years of conflict.Since the US dollar's dominance originally stemmed from convenience, it would be logical for global players to adopt other currencies for the same reason — especially now that the dollar has been weaponized, the economist argued.By focusing on their own currencies, countries would have more room for maneuver in financing their own debt, Dr Roberts noted."If a country has its own currency and denominates its debt in its currency, it can always redeem its debt by printing money to pay off the debt," he wrote.BRICS is Spearheading De-DollarizationBRICS+ is now increasingly using national currencies for trade and investments within the bloc.BRICS+ countries collectively represent approximately 3.5 billion people, accounting for 45 percent of the global population — a vast and significant market. The group of emerging economies has great industrial potential, technical expertise, advanced technologies and abundant natural resources.Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that BRICS is not aimed against any third party. Moscow has signaled the West may join but on the conditions of equality of all members and fairness of common rules.But the US and its allies are hostile to BRICS because they lack the ability to control it, according to the economist.

