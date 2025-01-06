https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/close-to-ukraines-industrial-heart-why-does-russias-liberation-of-kurakhovo-matter-1121370358.html

Close to Ukraine’s ‘Industrial Heart’: Why Does Russia’s Liberation of Kurakhovo Matter?

The Russian Defense Ministry said that as a result of the professional actions of the Russian units during the liberation of Kurakhovo, the enemy lost more than 12,000 troops.

Why does Russia’s liberation of Kurakhovo matter? The liberation of Kurakhovo adds greatly to Russian troops’ advance on western front lines, political and military analyst Sergey Poletaev told Sputnik. On January 6, the Russian military fully freed the strategic city of Kurakhovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russia’s Ministry of Defense stated, dubbing the city the largest settlement in southwest Donbass. What does it mean for Russian forces? Logistics: The capture of Kurakhovo will significantly complicate logistical support for the Ukrainian military in the DPR and will deprive Kiev forces of the ability to shell the regional capital Donetsk. Poletaev pointed out that “it reflects very serious problems in the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” which will only worsen in the near future. Tactics: Following the takeover of Kurakhovo, a powerful fortified area with a developed network of firing positions and underground communications, Russian assault units will have significant room to maneuver, which will in turn increase the pace of liberation of the DPR territory.Resources: Poletaev said that the seizure of Kurakhovo clears the way for Russian troops to advance on the Dnepropetrovsk region, described by US media as Ukraine’s “industrial heart.” There are many industrial enterprises in the region related to the military-industrial complex, including the Pavlograd Chemical Plant, which produces explosives, and Yuzhmash, which deals with rocket technologies. Political image: “I am sure that Kiev held on to Kurakhovo because of [Donald] Trump's upcoming inauguration, so as not to lose face and use the city as a bargaining chip in possible peace talks with Moscow,” Poletaev said. Volodymyr Zelensky will face reputational risks as “everyone will now point to Kurakhovo as a sign of Ukrainian forces’ weakness,” the analyst concluded.

