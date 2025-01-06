https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/russian-armed-forces-liberate-key-city-of-kurakhovo-in-dpr---ministry-of-defense-1121366361.html
Russian Armed Forces Liberate Key City of Kurakhovo in Donbass
Units of the Yug military group have taken control of the city of Kurakhovo in Donbass, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
As a result, Russian forces have gained operational freedom, which will allow for an increased pace in liberating the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the ministry.

Ukrainian Losses Mount

During the defense of Kurakhovo, Ukraine lost more than 12 thousand servicemen, which amounted to 80% of its personnel, as well as 40 tanks and other armored vehicles, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.

The ministry specified that the enemy deployed nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, reinforcing them with artillery and tanks. Among them were units of the elite 79th Air Assault and 46th Airmobile Brigades, as well as the 5th Heavy, 33rd, and 157th Mechanized Brigades.

According to the Ministry of Defense, to hold Kurakhovo, the command of the Ukrainian army concentrated a total of 26 battalions, comprising over 15,000 military personnel.

Significance of Kurakhovo Liberation

According to the ministry, a powerful fortified area and reservoir in Kurakhovo significantly limited the maneuverability of the Russian Armed Forces assault units before the territory was liberated by the Russian troops.
The Ukrainian army lost 80% of its military personnel in the city of Kyrakhovo. The liberation of the city provides the Russian Armed Forces with the operational freedom that will boost its pace in liberating the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic.
Units of the Yug military group have taken control of the city of Kurakhovo in Donbass, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
"During active offensive operations, units of the Yug military group have completely liberated the city of Kurakhovo — the largest settlement in the southwestern part of Donbass," the statement reads.
As a result, Russian forces have gained operational freedom, which will allow for an increased pace in liberating the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the ministry.
"After capturing Kurakhovo, Russian forces have gained operational freedom. This will allow for an increased pace in liberating the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
During the defense of Kurakhovo, Ukraine lost more than 12 thousand servicemen, which amounted to 80% of its personnel, as well as 40 tanks and other armored vehicles, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.
"As a result of the professional actions of Russian forces during the liberation of Kurakhovo, the enemy lost 80% of its personnel (over 12,000 individuals), approximately 3,000 pieces of various weapons and military equipment, including 40 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles. Over two months of combat operations near Kurakhovo, the daily losses of the Ukrainian army averaged between 150 to 180 servicemen killed and wounded," the statement reads.
The ministry specified that the enemy deployed nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, reinforcing them with artillery and tanks. Among them were units of the elite 79th Air Assault and 46th Airmobile Brigades, as well as the 5th Heavy, 33rd, and 157th Mechanized Brigades.
According to the Ministry of Defense, to hold Kurakhovo, the command of the Ukrainian army concentrated a total of 26 battalions, comprising over 15,000 military personnel.
Significance of Kurakhovo Liberation
According to the ministry, a powerful fortified area and reservoir in Kurakhovo significantly limited the maneuverability of the Russian Armed Forces assault units before the territory was liberated by the Russian troops.
"Over ten years, the Kiev regime transformed it into a strongly fortified area with an extensive network of permanent firing points and underground communications. To the north, it is shielded by a reservoir, which significantly restricted the maneuverability of Russian assault units," the military department stated.