https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/russian-armed-forces-liberate-key-city-of-kurakhovo-in-dpr---ministry-of-defense-1121366361.html

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Key City of Kurakhovo in Donbass

Russian Armed Forces Liberate Key City of Kurakhovo in Donbass

Sputnik International

Units of the Yug military group have taken control of the city of Kurakhovo in Donbass, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

2025-01-06T07:04+0000

2025-01-06T07:04+0000

2025-01-06T07:51+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russian armed forces

donetsk

donbass

russian ministry of defense

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg

Units of the Yug military group have taken control of the city of Kurakhovo in Donbass, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.As a result, Russian forces have gained operational freedom, which will allow for an increased pace in liberating the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, according to the ministry.Ukrainian Losses MountDuring the defense of Kurakhovo, Ukraine lost more than 12 thousand servicemen, which amounted to 80% of its personnel, as well as 40 tanks and other armored vehicles, the Russian Ministry of Defense added.The ministry specified that the enemy deployed nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, reinforcing them with artillery and tanks. Among them were units of the elite 79th Air Assault and 46th Airmobile Brigades, as well as the 5th Heavy, 33rd, and 157th Mechanized Brigades.According to the Ministry of Defense, to hold Kurakhovo, the command of the Ukrainian army concentrated a total of 26 battalions, comprising over 15,000 military personnel. Significance of Kurakhovo LiberationAccording to the ministry, a powerful fortified area and reservoir in Kurakhovo significantly limited the maneuverability of the Russian Armed Forces assault units before the territory was liberated by the Russian troops.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250103/russian-philosopher-dugin-2024-marked-turning-point-in-russias-favor-in-ukraine-special-op-1121343002.html

donetsk

donbass

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian armed forces, ukrainian crisis, kurakhovo liberation, kurakhovo control russia, russian offensive, ukraine crisis, ukrainian conflict