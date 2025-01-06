https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/january-6-shaman-bull-horns-pretty-much-ended-my-political-career-1121364946.html

January 6 Shaman: Bull Horns Pretty Much Ended My Political Career

Jacob Angeli, known as the "shaman" from the January 6 US Capitol attack, told RIA Novosti that his political career was likely over after he became the face of the riot.

Jacob Angeli, who rose to fame as the face of the January 6 Capitol riot, told RIA Novosti he hoped US President-elect Donald Trump would pardon his supporters that took part in the attack.Trump in a December interview with the Time magazine said that he would pardon those who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, "in the first hour" or "maybe the first nine minutes" of his presidency. The US Justice Department charged approximately 1,572 people in connection with the riot.Angeli, known colloquially as the Shaman of January 6, suggested however that pardoning every participant "may not necessarily be the best idea", calling it a "legal mistake".He said that Trump should start an investigation first to determine who deserved pardoning, as there has been a "malevolent" intent when it comes to certain actors in the protest.Angeli has become the most recognized participant of the January 6 rally due to his extravagant outfit, which included bull horns and a fur headdress. Politics is like "wrestling with alligators in a swamp, so I do not regret it", he said. In late 2023, Angeli announced that he wanted to run for US Congress but missed the deadline to submit nomination petitions. Angeli said he was not planning to run for Congress again unless he would be asked to do that, adding that the campaigning part was a burden. Angeli pleaded guilty to charges related to the January 6 US Capitol riot and was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021. He was granted early release in spring 2023.Jacob Angeli added that he will not attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later in January because he cannot legally leave Arizona.Angeli became the most recognized participant of the January 6 Capitol riot due to his extravagant outfit, which included bull horns and a fur headdress.

