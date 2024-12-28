https://sputnikglobe.com/20241228/trump-will-restore-us-rule-of-law-by-pardoning-january-6-protesters-1121293935.html

Trump Will Restore US Rule of Law by Pardoning January 6 Protesters

On January 6, 2021, a crowd of supporters of then-President Donald Trump breached the United States Capitol Building in Washington, DC, over concerns that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

"If Trump follows through on his promise [to pardon January Sixers], then he will be restoring the rule of law instead of the rule of arbitrary power," retired CIA intelligence official Larry Johnson tells Sputnik. According to Johnson, Trump's "action to correct the abuse is surrounding the incarceration of the January 6 protesters will put the judicial system on notice that it must follow the law and be blind with respect to people’s political views."The CIA veteran believes that the incident was a staged intelligence operation, carried out by FBI agents and undercover operatives with support from both the CIA and the Pentagon, and coordinated with Democrats. He assesses the persecution of January Sixers as an "overreach by the Department of Justice" aimed at intimidating Trump's base. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly pledged to pardon most of January 6th actors, stressing that he would begin addressing this issue "in the first hour" of his presidency. To date, over 1,100 individuals have been convicted, with more than 600 sentenced to prison terms. Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the right-wing Proud Boys movement, received the longest sentence—22 years in federal prison.

