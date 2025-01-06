https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/justin-trudeau-steps-down-as-liberal-party-leader-1121370792.html

Justin Trudeau Steps Down as Liberal Party Leader

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his resignation as the head of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Trudeau also declared that he will resign as prime minister as soon as new leader of the Liberal Party is elected, and that he is proroguing the Canadian parliament until March 24.Trudeau, who led the party for 11 years, made this announcement as his popularity in the country nearly hit rock bottom.He has been facing pressure to step down as prime minister following the December 16 resignation of his Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland who claimed that she and Trudeau had been "at odds" over the best path forward for Canada.The Canadian Parliament's Public Accounts Committee has been expected to hold a meeting on January 7 to consider a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

