Canadian PM Trudeau to Face One More No-Confidence Vote Amid Dwindling Approval Rating
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been under growing pressure to step down since the country's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned on December 16.
The Canadian Parliament's Public Accounts Committee will hold a meeting on January 7 to consider a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government, the panel’s chair, John Williamson, a Conservative, announced.The committee comprises five Liberal MPs, four Conservative lawmakers, and one each from the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois.The result of the vote is due to be introduced to the House of Commons on January 27, when the parliament returns from its six-week winter break, while a motion of no-confidence could be held as early as January 30, according to Williamson.Conservatives have already floated two consecutive no-confidence votes in the government, which, however, managed to survive thanks to support from their coalition partner – the NDP. The votes came as more than 50 Liberal MPs reportedly reached a consensus that Trudeau needs to step down as party leader.Why is Trudeau in Hot Water?Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s resignation in mid-December further added to pressure on Trudeau to step down amid his government’s free fall in opinion polls. A new Ipsos poll, for instance, showed that more than half of Canadians believe opposition parties should defeat the government "at the earliest opportunity" and trigger an early election. The survey also reflected the PM’s diminishing personal popularity, with 77% of respondents saying they think it’s time for a new party to take over.According to a poll earlier conducted by Nanos Research, at least 41% of Canadians cited the fact that their financial well-being has worsened in the past year, while 57% said someone other than Trudeau should head the Liberals in next year’s election. The polls were released as the government remains under pressure over increasing cost of living, inflation, migrants and crime.
News
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been under growing pressure to step down since the country's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland resigned on December 16. Freeland admitted that she and Trudeau had been "at odds" over the best path forward for Canada.
The Canadian Parliament's Public Accounts Committee will hold a meeting on January 7 to consider a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government
, the panel’s chair, John Williamson, a Conservative, announced.
"It is now clear that the Liberal government does not have the confidence of parliament," Williamson said in a copy of the letter he posted on X.
The committee comprises five Liberal MPs, four Conservative lawmakers, and one each from the NDP and the Bloc Quebecois.
The result of the vote is due to be introduced to the House of Commons on January 27, when the parliament returns from its six-week winter break, while a motion of no-confidence could be held as early as January 30, according to Williamson.
Conservatives have already floated two consecutive no-confidence votes in the government, which, however, managed to survive thanks to support from their coalition partner – the NDP. The votes came as more than 50 Liberal MPs reportedly reached a consensus that Trudeau needs to step down as party leader.
Why is Trudeau in Hot Water?
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s resignation in mid-December further added to pressure on Trudeau
to step down amid his government’s free fall in opinion polls.
A new Ipsos poll, for instance, showed that more than half of Canadians believe opposition parties should defeat the government "at the earliest opportunity" and trigger an early election. The survey also reflected the PM’s diminishing personal popularity, with 77% of respondents saying they think it’s time for a new party to take over.
According to a poll earlier conducted by Nanos Research, at least 41% of Canadians cited the fact that their financial well-being has worsened in the past year, while 57% said someone other than Trudeau should head the Liberals in next year’s election. The polls were released as the government remains under pressure over increasing cost of living, inflation, migrants and crime.