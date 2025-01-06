https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/russia-foils-ukraines-drone-attack-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1121368515.html
Russia Foils Ukraine's Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Russia Foils Ukraine's Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian military launched drones at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar on January 5, but the attack was thwarted, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2025-01-06T09:46+0000
2025-01-06T09:46+0000
2025-01-06T09:46+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian defense ministry
zaporozhye
zaporozhye npp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_0:113:3239:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a3415537425f2d3917c9578ffaff94.jpg
"On January 5, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted yet another attack on the nuclear power station and the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region using eight airplane-type combat drones," the ministry said. "All drones were destroyed by air defenses. During fall one of them exploded and caused a fire on the roof of a training center at the ZNPP," it added. The ministry believes that the goal behind Ukraine's persistent attacks on ZNPP is to provoke a man-made disaster. The attempted attack left no casualties, damage or abnormal radiation levels, and the plant continues to function as usual, the statement read.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/russia-will-not-allow-kiev-to-obtain-nuclear-weapons---putin-1121034893.html
zaporozhye
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ecbf9549878803c0ebfdc9e0c111807.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine attacks on zaporozhye, ukraine nuclear terrorism, ukraine crisis nuclear, ukraine drones nuclear power plant, ukraine nuclear power plant attacks
ukraine attacks on zaporozhye, ukraine nuclear terrorism, ukraine crisis nuclear, ukraine drones nuclear power plant, ukraine nuclear power plant attacks
Russia Foils Ukraine's Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military launched drones at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar on January 5, but the attack was thwarted, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On January 5, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted yet another attack on the nuclear power station and the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region using eight airplane-type combat drones," the ministry said.
28 November 2024, 13:53 GMT
"All drones were destroyed by air defenses. During fall one of them exploded and caused a fire on the roof of a training center at the ZNPP," it added.
The ministry believes that the goal behind Ukraine's persistent attacks on ZNPP is to provoke a man-made disaster.
The attempted attack left no casualties, damage or abnormal radiation levels, and the plant continues to function as usual, the statement read.