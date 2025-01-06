https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/russia-foils-ukraines-drone-attack-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1121368515.html

Russia Foils Ukraine's Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

Russia Foils Ukraine's Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian military launched drones at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar on January 5, but the attack was thwarted, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2025-01-06T09:46+0000

2025-01-06T09:46+0000

2025-01-06T09:46+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian defense ministry

zaporozhye

zaporozhye npp

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_0:113:3239:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a3415537425f2d3917c9578ffaff94.jpg

"On January 5, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted yet another attack on the nuclear power station and the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region using eight airplane-type combat drones," the ministry said. "All drones were destroyed by air defenses. During fall one of them exploded and caused a fire on the roof of a training center at the ZNPP," it added. The ministry believes that the goal behind Ukraine's persistent attacks on ZNPP is to provoke a man-made disaster. The attempted attack left no casualties, damage or abnormal radiation levels, and the plant continues to function as usual, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/russia-will-not-allow-kiev-to-obtain-nuclear-weapons---putin-1121034893.html

zaporozhye

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine attacks on zaporozhye, ukraine nuclear terrorism, ukraine crisis nuclear, ukraine drones nuclear power plant, ukraine nuclear power plant attacks