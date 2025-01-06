International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Foils Ukraine's Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
Russia Foils Ukraine's Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant
The Ukrainian military launched drones at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar on January 5, but the attack was thwarted, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On January 5, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted yet another attack on the nuclear power station and the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region using eight airplane-type combat drones," the ministry said. "All drones were destroyed by air defenses. During fall one of them exploded and caused a fire on the roof of a training center at the ZNPP," it added. The ministry believes that the goal behind Ukraine's persistent attacks on ZNPP is to provoke a man-made disaster. The attempted attack left no casualties, damage or abnormal radiation levels, and the plant continues to function as usual, the statement read.
Russia Foils Ukraine's Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

09:46 GMT 06.01.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military launched drones at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar on January 5, but the attack was thwarted, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"On January 5, the Ukrainian armed forces attempted yet another attack on the nuclear power station and the city of Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region using eight airplane-type combat drones," the ministry said.
"All drones were destroyed by air defenses. During fall one of them exploded and caused a fire on the roof of a training center at the ZNPP," it added.
The ministry believes that the goal behind Ukraine's persistent attacks on ZNPP is to provoke a man-made disaster.
The attempted attack left no casualties, damage or abnormal radiation levels, and the plant continues to function as usual, the statement read.
Заголовок открываемого материала