Russia will use all means of destruction at its disposal if Ukraine gets nuclear weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his press conference following the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Kazakhstan.

"In this case, we will take and use all, I want to emphasize, exactly all means of defeat available to Russia. Everything, we will not allow this," Putin pointed out, commenting on possible future Russian actions in case Ukraine has nuclear weapons.The president also noted that Russia will not allow Ukraine to obtain nuclear weapons."What do you think, at the level of common sense? If the country with which we are essentially fighting now becomes a nuclear power, what should we do? In this case, we will take and use all, I want to emphasize this, exactly all the means of defeat available to Russia - everything. We will not allow this. We will watch their every move," Putin told reporters when asked about Russia's reaction to the possible transfer of nuclear weapons to Kiev. Russia will respond to acts of aggression, there will be a different tool for each target in Ukraine, Russian troops will not shoot at sparrows from a cannon, President Putin emphasized. Last week, the New York Times reported that some US and European officials were allegedly proposing the return of nuclear weapons to Ukraine.Discussions about the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in Ukraine are irresponsible, and this is said by those who have a poor understanding of reality, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov later commented.The Russian president compared the force of an Oreshnik strike to that of a meteorite, saying it could bust through fortified structures buried deep underground, leaving a trail of destruction "three to flour floors down.""The damage it deals is very serious. Everything located at the epicenter of the strike turns to ashes," Putin said.Putin said that the high-precision weapon performed well in the live-fire tests, doing what its creators wanted it to do. The weapon is being tested to improve its performance, he added.

