Trump’s January 6 Clemency Pledge: What to Expect?

Back in March, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that one of his first acts as the US president would be to “free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned.”

Expectations are high for President-elect Donald Trump to deliver on his promise to swiftly hand out pardons to those involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Bloomberg reported."Any early action on Jan. 6 pardons would set the tone for how he [Trump] might wield the presidency to reward loyalists and punish opponents," the agency pointed out.GOP Member Urges Release of All Jan.6 RiotersThe report comes as Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she was lobbying Trump to pardon everyone who took part in the siege, saying that "many of these people have been in prison since 2021.""Even the ones that fought the Capitol Police and caused damage to the Capitol, I think they’ve served their time, and I think they should all be pardoned and released from prison. […] I think it’s an injustice. It’s a two-tiered justice system, and it’s time to end it," she added.What Did Trump PledgeTrump earlier told US media that he would "most likely" issue pardons to rioters within "the first hour" or even in the "first nine minutes" of his presidency, which kicks off on January 20.What Was Fallout From Capitol Riot?Thousands of people gathered to attack the Capitol building in Washington on January 6, 2021, to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory, egged on by Trump’s claims of electoral fraud. Five people, including one police officer, died as a result of the attack. More than 140 police officers were injured.More than 1,570 people have pleaded guilty or been convicted after trials in connection with the attack, per the US attorney’s office in Washington. At least 645 were sentenced to prison time, with terms ranging from a few days to 22 years.

