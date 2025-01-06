https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/ukraine-loses-up-to-485-soldiers-in-kursk-region-over-past-day-1121369300.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 485 Soldiers in Kursk Region Over Past Day
Ukrainian forces lost up to 485 soldiers and 10 tanks in and around Russia's Kursk Region over the past day, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Monday.
"Over the past day, Ukrainian losses in the Kursk region amounted to up to 485 servicemen. Ten tanks, seven infantry fighting vehicles, five armored personnel carriers, 39 combat armored vehicles, one mine-clearing vehicle, 11 automobiles, one artillery piece, seven mortars, and one electronic warfare station were destroyed. Four Ukrainian soldiers surrendered," the ministry stated. Ukraine's total losses in the Kursk region since the start of hostilities amount to approximately 49,500 fighters, 283 tanks, and 216 infantry fighting vehicles, the ministry added.
