Bidenomics Still Bites: US Corporate Bankruptcies Hit Record High

Bidenomics Still Bites: US Corporate Bankruptcies Hit Record High

The bankruptcies took place amid elevated interest rates and weakened consumer demand across the US.

At least 686 US companies filed for bankruptcy in 2024, the highest level since the 2010 global financial crisis, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence has shown.Major US bankruptcies that pertained to Party City, once the largest supplier of balloons and other fun-time supplies in the US, as well as food storage manufacturer Tupperware, restaurant chain Red Lobster, budget carrier Spirit Airlines, and cosmetic retailer Avon Products.Bidenomics Fallout The developments come after a Sputnik analysis based on data from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund indicated that the US share of the global economy had plummeted below 15% during Joe Biden’s presidency.In the same vein, a University of Michigan monthly survey of attitudes toward the economy found that 20% of consumers expressed that their personal finances had deteriorated between Biden’s inauguration in January 2021 and September 2024.House Speaker Mike Johnson, for his part, insisted that Bidenomics had ruined the national economy and that US families "cannot afford to live in President Biden’s America."

