Chinese Authorities Allocate $13.6Mln for 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Recovery in Tibet
Chinese Authorities Allocate $13.6Mln for 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Recovery in Tibet
The Chinese government allocated 100 million yuan ($13.6 million) from the national budget to support recovery efforts in the Tibet Autonomous Region following a deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake, the National Development and Reform Commission of China said on Tuesday.
The earthquake struck on Tuesday at 9:05 a.m. local time (01:05 GMT) in Dingri, a rural Chinese county close to Mount Everest. The latest toll of casualties reported by Chinese state media was 95 people killed and 130 injured. The funds will primarily be used to rebuild and repair damaged roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure and public facilities in the disaster-stricken areas, the statement read. Meanwhile, the local bureau of culture and tourism in Dingri announced that the scenic park on the Chinese side of Mount Everest would be temporarily closed to visitors starting from 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Part of the Himalayan mountain range, Mount Everest is the world's highest. It is located on the border between China and Nepal. In 2024, more than 13,700 international travelers visited the Chinese side of Mount Everest.
Chinese Authorities Allocate $13.6Mln for 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Recovery in Tibet

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese government allocated 100 million yuan ($13.6 million) from the national budget to support recovery efforts in the Tibet Autonomous Region following a deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake, the National Development and Reform Commission of China said on Tuesday.
The earthquake struck on Tuesday at 9:05 a.m. local time (01:05 GMT) in Dingri, a rural Chinese county close to Mount Everest. The latest toll of casualties reported by Chinese state media was 95 people killed and 130 injured.
"The National Development and Reform Commission of China urgently allocated 100 million yuan from the central budget today to support recovery efforts in the earthquake-affected areas of Tibet," the commission said.
The funds will primarily be used to rebuild and repair damaged roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure and public facilities in the disaster-stricken areas, the statement read.
Meanwhile, the local bureau of culture and tourism in Dingri announced that the scenic park on the Chinese side of Mount Everest would be temporarily closed to visitors starting from 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday.
Part of the Himalayan mountain range, Mount Everest is the world's highest. It is located on the border between China and Nepal. In 2024, more than 13,700 international travelers visited the Chinese side of Mount Everest.
