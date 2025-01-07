https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/chinese-authorities-allocate-136mln-for-68-magnitude-earthquake-recovery-in-tibet-1121373350.html

Chinese Authorities Allocate $13.6Mln for 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Recovery in Tibet

Chinese Authorities Allocate $13.6Mln for 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Recovery in Tibet

Sputnik International

The Chinese government allocated 100 million yuan ($13.6 million) from the national budget to support recovery efforts in the Tibet Autonomous Region following a deadly 6.8-magnitude earthquake, the National Development and Reform Commission of China said on Tuesday.

2025-01-07T10:10+0000

2025-01-07T10:10+0000

2025-01-07T10:10+0000

asia

china

tibet

mount everest

earthquake

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/07/1121373449_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b7eb60842c4e6ffec96675ed3a03102c.jpg

The earthquake struck on Tuesday at 9:05 a.m. local time (01:05 GMT) in Dingri, a rural Chinese county close to Mount Everest. The latest toll of casualties reported by Chinese state media was 95 people killed and 130 injured. The funds will primarily be used to rebuild and repair damaged roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, and other critical infrastructure and public facilities in the disaster-stricken areas, the statement read. Meanwhile, the local bureau of culture and tourism in Dingri announced that the scenic park on the Chinese side of Mount Everest would be temporarily closed to visitors starting from 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday. Part of the Himalayan mountain range, Mount Everest is the world's highest. It is located on the border between China and Nepal. In 2024, more than 13,700 international travelers visited the Chinese side of Mount Everest.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240817/magnitude-70-earthquake-strikes-off-coast-of-russias-kamchatka-peninsula---ras-1119806778.html

china

tibet

mount everest

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china eathquake, earthquake tibet, earthquake chinese province, post-quake recovery in china, chinese magnitude 6.8 earthquake