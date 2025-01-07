International
Death Toll From Earthquake in China's Tibet Rises to 126
The death toll from the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region of southwest China has risen to 126, with 188 injured, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
Earlier the day, China's Central Television reported 95 fatalities and 130 injuries. The earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning in Dingri County in the city of Xigaze, a rural area popular with tourists due to its proximity to Mount Everest.
14:24 GMT 07.01.2025 (Updated: 18:31 GMT 07.01.2025)
Rescuers work at the site of a landslide in Zhenhe Village
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region of southwest China has risen to 126, with 188 injured, the Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.
Earlier the day, China's Central Television reported 95 fatalities and 130 injuries.
The earthquake occurred on Tuesday morning in Dingri County in the city of Xigaze, a rural area popular with tourists due to its proximity to Mount Everest.
