International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/euro-area-annual-inflation-in-december-accelerates-to-24-1121375905.html
Euro Area Annual Inflation in December Accelerates to 2.4%
Euro Area Annual Inflation in December Accelerates to 2.4%
Sputnik International
Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone accelerated to 2.4% in December from 2.2% in November, Eurostat said in a preliminary forecast on Tuesday.
2025-01-07T13:08+0000
2025-01-07T13:08+0000
economy
european union (eu)
eurostat
inflation
eu economy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100854758_0:85:3071:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_dbfa56377cff3dc766627ee0566bdd7e.jpg
"Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (4.0%, compared with 3.9% in November), followed by food, alcohol &amp; tobacco (2.7%, stable compared with November), non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, compared with 0.6% in November) and energy (0.1%, compared with -2.0% in November)," the statistical office of the European Union said. The figure matched the forecast of analysts surveyed by Trading Economics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/budget-deficit-may-force-eu-to-slash-diplomatic-staff---reports-1121032702.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100854758_342:0:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_20672d952a19bc870b877593e6ab78bd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
eurzone inflation, euro inflation, europe crisis, energy crisis in europe, eu economy
eurzone inflation, euro inflation, europe crisis, energy crisis in europe, eu economy

Euro Area Annual Inflation in December Accelerates to 2.4%

13:08 GMT 07.01.2025
© AP Photo / Pavel GolovkinFILE - A woman walks with purchases past a store in Berlin, DEU, Friday, April 1, 2022
FILE - A woman walks with purchases past a store in Berlin, DEU, Friday, April 1, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2025
© AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone accelerated to 2.4% in December from 2.2% in November, Eurostat said in a preliminary forecast on Tuesday.
"Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (4.0%, compared with 3.9% in November), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.7%, stable compared with November), non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, compared with 0.6% in November) and energy (0.1%, compared with -2.0% in November)," the statistical office of the European Union said.
Глава внешнеполитического ведомства ЕС Жозеп Боррель выступает во время пресс-конференции. Архивное фото - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2024
Economy
Budget Deficit May Force EU to Slash Diplomatic Staff - Reports
28 November 2024, 11:07 GMT
The figure matched the forecast of analysts surveyed by Trading Economics.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала