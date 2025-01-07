https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/euro-area-annual-inflation-in-december-accelerates-to-24-1121375905.html
Euro Area Annual Inflation in December Accelerates to 2.4%
Annual inflation rate in the Eurozone accelerated to 2.4% in December from 2.2% in November, Eurostat said in a preliminary forecast on Tuesday.
"Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, services is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (4.0%, compared with 3.9% in November), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.7%, stable compared with November), non-energy industrial goods (0.5%, compared with 0.6% in November) and energy (0.1%, compared with -2.0% in November)," the statistical office of the European Union said. The figure matched the forecast of analysts surveyed by Trading Economics.
The figure matched the forecast of analysts surveyed by Trading Economics.