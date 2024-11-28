https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/budget-deficit-may-force-eu-to-slash-diplomatic-staff---reports-1121032702.html

Budget Deficit May Force EU to Slash Diplomatic Staff - Reports

The European Union might reduce the number of staff at its missions in Africa, Asia and Latin America due to budget constraints, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a document in its possession.

The EU currently has 145 missions worldwide, the newspaper reported. The document emphasizes the need for a diplomatic network better aligned with new policy priorities. The plan reportedly includes cutting staff in many African, Asian and Latin American countries. The move is necessitated by the European External Action Service (EEAS) exceeding its 2024 budget, with the financial situation potentially worsening next year due to rising expenses and inflation, the report said. The goal has to be achieved within a constrained budgetary context. The potential cuts have sparked concerns about the EU losing diplomatic influence in Africa and Latin America, the newspaper said. Another official expressed fears that the staff cuts could create a vacuum that Russia and China could exploit. The issue will reportedly be discussed in December by the new European Commission and Kaja Kallas, the recently approved High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

