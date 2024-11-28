https://sputnikglobe.com/20241128/budget-deficit-may-force-eu-to-slash-diplomatic-staff---reports-1121032702.html
Budget Deficit May Force EU to Slash Diplomatic Staff - Reports
Budget Deficit May Force EU to Slash Diplomatic Staff - Reports
Sputnik International
The European Union might reduce the number of staff at its missions in Africa, Asia and Latin America due to budget constraints, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a document in its possession.
2024-11-28T11:07+0000
2024-11-28T11:07+0000
2024-11-28T11:07+0000
economy
european union (eu)
european external action service (eeas)
foreign policy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118660529_0:269:3071:1996_1920x0_80_0_0_4ff7e3aafac022ea27e3d47fb58083a6.jpg
The EU currently has 145 missions worldwide, the newspaper reported. The document emphasizes the need for a diplomatic network better aligned with new policy priorities. The plan reportedly includes cutting staff in many African, Asian and Latin American countries. The move is necessitated by the European External Action Service (EEAS) exceeding its 2024 budget, with the financial situation potentially worsening next year due to rising expenses and inflation, the report said. The goal has to be achieved within a constrained budgetary context. The potential cuts have sparked concerns about the EU losing diplomatic influence in Africa and Latin America, the newspaper said. Another official expressed fears that the staff cuts could create a vacuum that Russia and China could exploit. The issue will reportedly be discussed in December by the new European Commission and Kaja Kallas, the recently approved High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/eurozone-annual-inflation-up-to-29-in-december-2023-from-24-in-november---eurostat-1115989152.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/1c/1118660529_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d442e86391108845cfc8381a63934776.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
eu austerity, eu budget deficit, eurozone crisis, eu crisis, eurozone austerity, eurozone deficit
eu austerity, eu budget deficit, eurozone crisis, eu crisis, eurozone austerity, eurozone deficit
Budget Deficit May Force EU to Slash Diplomatic Staff - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union might reduce the number of staff at its missions in Africa, Asia and Latin America due to budget constraints, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a document in its possession.
The EU currently has 145 missions worldwide, the newspaper reported. The document emphasizes the need for a diplomatic network better aligned with new policy priorities. The plan reportedly includes cutting staff in many African, Asian and Latin American countries.
"We would be leaving a tiny delegation in places like Sudan or Niger, that’s just the wrong message, especially when we have a US administration that seems less interested in the outside world," an unnamed EU official told Politico.
The move is necessitated by the European External Action Service (EEAS) exceeding its 2024 budget, with the financial situation potentially worsening next year
due to rising expenses and inflation, the report said. The goal has to be achieved within a constrained budgetary context.
The potential cuts have sparked concerns about the EU losing diplomatic influence in Africa and Latin America, the newspaper said. Another official expressed fears that the staff cuts could create a vacuum that Russia and China could exploit.
The issue will reportedly be discussed in December by the new European Commission and Kaja Kallas, the recently approved High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.