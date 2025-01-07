https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/first-us-death-from-mutated-h5n1-bird-flu-sparks-fears-of-a-new-pandemic-1121373675.html
First US Death From Mutated H5N1 Bird Flu Sparks Fears of New Pandemic
The first death from the H5N1 bird flu was registered in the United State — in the state of Louisiana, local health department said.
First US Death From Mutated H5N1 Bird Flu Sparks Fears of New Pandemic
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The first death from the H5N1 bird flu was registered in the United State — in the state of Louisiana, local health department said.
At the end of December, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a mutation of the bird flu virus in a patient who had a severe case of the disease.
"The Louisiana Department of Health reports the patient who had been hospitalized with the first human case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), or H5N1, in Louisiana and the U.S. has died," the department said.
The patient was over 65 years old and had underlying medical conditions. According to the department, he contracted bird flu after contact with domestic and wild birds.
This case currently remains the only case of human infection with bird flu in Louisiana, it said, adding that the risk to the population as a whole remains low
.
Earlier, scientists from the US-based Scripps Research Institute discovered that just one mutation was enough for the strain of highly pathogenic bird flu H5N1 to begin to spread easily among people. If this happens not in laboratory conditions, but in the wild, humanity is threatened with a new pandemic, they noted.
Since the beginning of 2024, outbreaks of the bird flu virus have been recorded
all over the world. Despite the wide geography of the spread of the bird flu virus, according to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), significantly fewer outbreaks among wild and domestic birds were registered in the world in 2024 than in 2023. Fewer foci of infection were also identified on the territory of Russia than in the previous period, the agency noted.
Bird flu is an acute infectious viral disease of birds, characterized by damage to the digestive and respiratory organs, as well as high mortality. Based on the totality of indicators, the disease is considered especially dangerous, capable of causing great economic damage. The natural carriers of the bird flu virus are migratory birds, most often wild ducks, which, unlike domestic ones, are quite resistant to the virus. The disease can be transmitted to humans, so preventive measures are important.