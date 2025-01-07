https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/how-much-is-battle-against-russian-natural-gas-costing-europe-1121376488.html

How Much is Battle Against Russian Natural Gas Costing Europe?

How Much is Battle Against Russian Natural Gas Costing Europe?

Sputnik International

Even though the European allies have been loudly declaring for a while now how they have to steer clear of Russian energy imports, it turns out that walking the walk is not the same as talking the talk.

2025-01-07T17:32+0000

2025-01-07T17:32+0000

2025-01-07T17:32+0000

world

russia

europe

natural gas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/15/1120947617_0:318:3073:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7c79b4e1cbea6ade2f54f3b627f8d273.jpg

European states today purchase a “record amount” of Russian liquefied natural gas, Bloomberg notes, adding that these exports have surpassed those of the gas Russia used to ship to Europe via the pipeline that runs through Ukraine.News of this development comes as the European Commission acknowledged this week that gas storage facilities in the EU are depleting at a faster rate than they did last year, following Ukraine's suspension of Russian natural gas transit to Europe. Meanwhile, Hungary’s Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, noted that the price of natural gas in the European market has surged by 20% since Ukraine officially announced its decision to halt Russian gas transit last month. In their determination to undermine Russia, regardless of the repercussions for their own economies, the European allies of the United States might very well be contenders for the title of the world's foremost champions of self-sabotage.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/eu-gas-imports-from-russia-soar-by-quarter-in-january-november-2024-1121240717.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian natural gas, russian lng exports to europe, europe gas price