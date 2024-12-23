International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241223/eu-gas-imports-from-russia-soar-by-quarter-in-january-november-2024-1121240717.html
EU Gas Imports From Russia Soar by Quarter in January-November 2024
EU Gas Imports From Russia Soar by Quarter in January-November 2024
Sputnik International
Russia increased gas supplies to the European Union by a quarter year-on-year to 49.6 billion cubic meters in January-November, according to Sputnik's analysis of data from the analytical company Bruegel.
2024-12-23T06:33+0000
2024-12-23T06:33+0000
economy
russia
norway
european union (eu)
liquefied natural gas (lng)
gas supplies
gas shipments
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077051_0:118:3221:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_1c2e3023f34662a8f5132a353253176d.jpg
The main increase was provided by pipeline supplies: over eleven months, they increased by 26% to 30.3 billion cubic meters. This is approximately 11.1% of all European gas imports, compared to 8.4% a year earlier. At the same time, supplies of liquefied natural gas also increased by 18.2% to 19.3 billion cubic meters. Here, Russia's share surged to 7.1% from 5.7% in January-November last year. At the same time, the EU reduced gas import volumes overall by almost 6% to 271.5 billion cubic meters in the reporting period. Norway remains the main supplier of gas to the EU in January-November, having increased exports by 3.6% to 85.2 billion cubic meters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241213/bearing-the-burden-how-eus-move-to-scrap-russian-energy-backfired-1121160814.html
russia
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/03/1121077051_245:0:2974:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_e77ed4764bceae89326d962ac505ee35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian gas supplies to europe, how much gas does russia supply to eu, imports of russian gas
russian gas supplies to europe, how much gas does russia supply to eu, imports of russian gas

EU Gas Imports From Russia Soar by Quarter in January-November 2024

06:33 GMT 23.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv / Go to the mediabankAn employee looks over at Kazachya gas compressor station, a facility of Gazprom's TurkStream gas pipeline, in Krasnodar region, Russia.
An employee looks over at Kazachya gas compressor station, a facility of Gazprom's TurkStream gas pipeline, in Krasnodar region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.12.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia increased gas supplies to the European Union by a quarter year-on-year to 49.6 billion cubic meters in January-November, according to Sputnik's analysis of data from the analytical company Bruegel.
The main increase was provided by pipeline supplies: over eleven months, they increased by 26% to 30.3 billion cubic meters. This is approximately 11.1% of all European gas imports, compared to 8.4% a year earlier.
At the same time, supplies of liquefied natural gas also increased by 18.2% to 19.3 billion cubic meters. Here, Russia's share surged to 7.1% from 5.7% in January-November last year.
Demonstrators burn fake money to protest against a new economic stimulus plan of the government in front of chancellery in Berlin on Monday, Jan.12, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.12.2024
Energy Crisis in Europe
Bearing the Burden: How EU’s Move to Scrap Russian Energy Backfired
13 December, 13:48 GMT

As a result, Russia accounted for 18.3% of the EU's gas imports in January-November of this year, compared to 14% a year earlier. Russian gas was mainly supplied to the EU in the form of LNG (7.1% of European imports), then via the Turkish Stream (5.6%), followed by Ukrainian transit (5.5%).

At the same time, the EU reduced gas import volumes overall by almost 6% to 271.5 billion cubic meters in the reporting period. Norway remains the main supplier of gas to the EU in January-November, having increased exports by 3.6% to 85.2 billion cubic meters.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала