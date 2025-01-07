https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/iran-accuses-us-of-violating-un-charter-over-nuclear-facilities-strike-discussions-1121375656.html
Iran Accuses US of Violating UN Charter Over Nuclear Facilities Strike Discussions
Iran Accuses US of Violating UN Charter Over Nuclear Facilities Strike Discussions
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - US threats to attack Iran's nuclear facilities are a gross violation of international norms, the UN Security Council must hold the US accountable internationally, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said.
Three days earlier, US media reported, citing three informed sources, that incumbent US President Joe Biden had discussed with his team, in particular with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, plans to strike Iran's nuclear facilities. Biden ultimately made no final decision on the issue. The discussion was not prompted by new intelligence, but was aimed at working out possible scenarios, the publication's sources noted.
"This issue has been raised repeatedly. From the point of view of international law, threats to use force by any country are a gross violation of international law and the UN Charter. This issue is doubly a violation of international agreements," Baghaei said.
This US threat is a threat against the country's peaceful nuclear infrastructure, he stressed.
"The UN Security Council should intervene and hold the United States internationally accountable for these statements," Baghaei added.
On January 4, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Iranian authorities were ready to immediately enter into constructive negotiations with Western countries on their nuclear program if they lead to a new agreement. According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, a new round of consultations between Iran and Europe on the nuclear deal will take place on January 13.