Meet New Boss, Same as Old Boss? Who Might Emerge as Canada's Next Leader
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonCanada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
Along with an avalanche of fury coming from the Canadian public, no-confidence motions and plummeting ratings, Justin Trudeau stepped down as the nation’s Liberal Party leader and is expected to relinquish his premiership soon.
The question is, will his replacement be any better for Canadians? Here’s a brief overview of the prospective candidates and, as an example, their “oh-so-different stances” on one of the most poignant geopolitical issues today: the Ukrainian conflict.
Chrystia Freeland, Trudeau’s former deputy prime minister and ex-minister of finance. Her family’s past is troubling, since she’s the granddaughter of a Ukrainian Nazi collaborator. Freeland helped stoke the West’s anti-Russian sanctions crusade and has been a fervent pro-Ukraine zealot, fueling Canada’s rampant backing for the Kiev regime.
Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s current minister of finance, who is a hardline supporter of Trudeau’s aid to Ukraine. In fact, last month, he pushed for sending some firearms that are banned on Canadian soil to the Zelensky regime.
Mark Carney, ex-governor of the Bank of Canada, who in 2022, rushed to blame the Ukrainian conflict on Russia. Carney, a banker and UN special climate envoy, further touted the notion that the hostilities would boost investments into fossil fuels, which would threaten the environment.
Melanie Joly, minister of foreign affairs. She, too, played her part in pouring Canadian taxpayer money into Ukraine with billions of dollars’ worth of military aid.
Anita Anand, the Canadian transport minister. A vocal supporter of Ukraine, she was quick to criticize Russia’s actions in the Ukrainian conflict, but appears less inclined to notice the atrocities carried out by Kiev.
Yesterday, 16:12 GMT