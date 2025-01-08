https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/are-turkiye--israel-on-the-verge-of-going-toe-to-toe-over-syria-1121385601.html

Are Turkiye & Israel on the Verge of Going Toe to Toe Over Syria?

Are Turkiye & Israel on the Verge of Going Toe to Toe Over Syria?

This week, the Nagel Committee, convened by Tel Aviv to assess defense budgetary needs, issued a stark warning: Israel must brace for a direct confrontation with Türkiye, which is reportedly intent on “restoring its Ottoman-era influence,” as The Jerusalem Post put it.The committee asserted that collaboration between Syrian factions and Turkiye may pose a serious security threat to Israel that could be “even more dangerous than the Iranian threat,” and thus proposed increasing the defense budget by roughly $4 billion.Meanwhile, Turkish journalist Ibrahim Karagul contends that Israel “might invade Damascus” in order to divert Turkiye’s attention from the PKK and YPG, Kurdish entities that Ankara designates as terrorist groups. While Türkiye “strives to unify Syria,” Karagul argues in an article for Yeni Safak, Israel “seeks to occupy parts of it.”“Any war with Israel would begin in the East of the Euphrates, as Israel’s priorities are directly aligned with the dynamics in that region,” the journalist claimed.

