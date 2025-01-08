https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/doj-seizes-2-miami-condos-allegedly-belonging-to-russian-businessman-1121378047.html
DOJ Seizes 2 Miami Condos Allegedly Belonging to Russian Businessman
The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that it has seized two luxury Miami condos allegedly belonging to Russian entrepreneur Viktor Perevalov as they have been rented out in violation of the sanctions imposed against the owner.
"The Department of Justice announced today that, pursuant to a court-ordered default judgment and final order of forfeiture entered on Jan. 7, it has secured the forfeiture of two luxury Miami condominiums that were maintained, transferred, and leased in violation of U.S. sanctions against Russian national Viktor Perevalov," the DOJ said in a statement on Tuesday. The properties are worth a total of $1.8 million and have been transferred to a limited liability company in order to conceal the owner's name. The proceeds generated from rent have been used to maintain the properties, the department added. Perevalov became a target for US sanctions in 2018 because the VAD road construction company, owned by him and his partner, Valeri Abramov, has participated in the construction of the Tavrida Highway in Crimea.
"The Department of Justice announced today that, pursuant to a court-ordered default judgment and final order of forfeiture entered on Jan. 7, it has secured the forfeiture
of two luxury Miami condominiums that were maintained, transferred, and leased in violation of U.S. sanctions against Russian national Viktor Perevalov," the DOJ said in a statement on Tuesday.
12 November 2024, 18:20 GMT
The properties are worth a total of $1.8 million and have been transferred to a limited liability company in order to conceal the owner's name. The proceeds generated from rent have been used to maintain the properties, the department added.
Perevalov became a target for US sanctions
in 2018 because the VAD road construction company, owned by him and his partner, Valeri Abramov, has participated in the construction of the Tavrida Highway in Crimea.