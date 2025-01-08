https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/doj-seizes-2-miami-condos-allegedly-belonging-to-russian-businessman-1121378047.html

DOJ Seizes 2 Miami Condos Allegedly Belonging to Russian Businessman

DOJ Seizes 2 Miami Condos Allegedly Belonging to Russian Businessman

Sputnik International

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has said that it has seized two luxury Miami condos allegedly belonging to Russian entrepreneur Viktor Perevalov as they have been rented out in violation of the sanctions imposed against the owner.

2025-01-08T03:29+0000

2025-01-08T03:29+0000

2025-01-08T03:59+0000

americas

russia

us department of justice

doj

miami

crimea

sanctions

us sanctions

businessman

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/1f/1100245335_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4755a3da472f7aae7e04068980864817.jpg

"The Department of Justice announced today that, pursuant to a court-ordered default judgment and final order of forfeiture entered on Jan. 7, it has secured the forfeiture of two luxury Miami condominiums that were maintained, transferred, and leased in violation of U.S. sanctions against Russian national Viktor Perevalov," the DOJ said in a statement on Tuesday. The properties are worth a total of $1.8 million and have been transferred to a limited liability company in order to conceal the owner's name. The proceeds generated from rent have been used to maintain the properties, the department added. Perevalov became a target for US sanctions in 2018 because the VAD road construction company, owned by him and his partner, Valeri Abramov, has participated in the construction of the Tavrida Highway in Crimea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241112/fbi-and-justice-department-anticipate-shake-up-following-trumps-comeback-1120869010.html

americas

russia

miami

crimea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

doj seizes russian businessman property, russian property in the us, us sanctions on russian businessmen, russian businessman in the us