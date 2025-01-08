Geography Lessons With Trump: Future POTUS Shares Map With Canada as Part of US
Trump earlier claimed in a social media post that "many people in Canada love being the 51st state" of the United States.
US President-elect Donald Trump has gone to his social media platform Truth Social to share two maps showing Canada as part of America.
"Oh Canada!," Trump wrote in one of the posts with the distorted map.
Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party swiftly responded by posting on X an image of the map of Canada (in red) and America (in grey), with the inscriptions "Not the United States" and "the United States," respectively. "For anyone who may be confused," the post read.
Trudeau himself hit back at Trump as he wrote on X that "there isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States."
This came after Trump renewed his offer of making Canada the 51st state of America and promised to use "economic force" to absorb Canada into the US.
"Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially-drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security — don’t forget, we basically protect Canada," Trump told reporters.
The US president-elect earlier used Trudeau's announcement of his plan to step down as PM and Liberal Party leader to reiterate his stance that Canada should become the 51st state of America.
“[…] The United States can no longer suffer the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.