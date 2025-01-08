Israeli Defense Ministry Announces $275Mln Contracts Inked With Elbit Systems

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/israeli-defense-ministry-says-signed-275mln-contracts-with-elbit-systems-1121384178.html
MOSCOW, January 8 (Sputnik) - The Israeli Defense Ministry said it signed two contracts worth 1 billion shekels ($274.2 million) with Israeli defense firm Elbit System for the supply of heavy air munitions and the construction of a plant to produce raw materials supplied to the country primarily from abroad. "The Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) announced today (Tuesday) the signing of two major defense capability agreements with Elbit System, totaling approximately NIS 1 Billion … Under the first agreement, led by IMOD's Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD), Elbit Systems will supply the IMOD with thousands of heavy air munitions. The second agreement … includes establishing a national raw materials plant to produce raw materials that were sourced mainly from abroad before the war," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. Israeli Defense Ministry Director General Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir added that both agreements will ensure industrial independence in areas critical to the operational sustainability of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). He also added that the "agreements will ensure sovereign capability in producing bombs and munitions of all types."
12:25 GMT 08.01.2025 (Updated: 12:34 GMT 08.01.2025)
