Israeli Company Says Will Supply Anti-Drone Systems to NATO Country
Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has said it will supply anti-drone systems to a European NATO member state for a total of $60 million.
"Elbit Systems Ltd. has been awarded a contract worth approximately $60 million to supply its multi-layered Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to a NATO European country. The contract will be performed over a period of 3 years," the company said on Monday. The company will also supply the ReDrone modular system, which can detect, recognize and neutralize drones both day and night and in all weather conditions. The News.ro portal reported, citing sources, that the company signed this contract with Romania.
"Elbit Systems Ltd. has been awarded a contract worth approximately $60 million to supply its multi-layered Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to a NATO European country. The contract will be performed over a period of 3 years," the company said on Monday.
The company will also supply the ReDrone modular system, which can detect, recognize and neutralize drones
both day and night and in all weather conditions.
The News.ro portal reported, citing sources, that the company signed this contract with Romania.