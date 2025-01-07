https://sputnikglobe.com/20250107/israeli-company-says-will-supply-anti-drone-systems-to-nato-country-1121375288.html

Israeli Company Says Will Supply Anti-Drone Systems to NATO Country

Israeli Company Says Will Supply Anti-Drone Systems to NATO Country

Sputnik International

Israeli defense company Elbit Systems has said it will supply anti-drone systems to a European NATO member state for a total of $60 million.

2025-01-07T12:16+0000

2025-01-07T12:16+0000

2025-01-07T12:16+0000

military

israel

elbit systems

romania

nato

drone warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/0a/1116091123_0:221:3072:1949_1920x0_80_0_0_66591609d9494d2fc0b594523138e3ee.jpg

"Elbit Systems Ltd. has been awarded a contract worth approximately $60 million to supply its multi-layered Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to a NATO European country. The contract will be performed over a period of 3 years," the company said on Monday. The company will also supply the ReDrone modular system, which can detect, recognize and neutralize drones both day and night and in all weather conditions. The News.ro portal reported, citing sources, that the company signed this contract with Romania.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241216/what-drones-will-new-russias-unmanned-systems-troops-operate-1121193056.html

israel

romania

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel drones, israel supplies anti-drone systems, israel drone killer, israel arms sales