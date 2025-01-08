https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/nato-to-send-up-to-10-ships-to-baltic-sea-to-protect-underwater-infrastructure-1121384295.html
NATO to Send Up to 10 Ships to Baltic Sea to 'Protect Underwater Infrastructure'
NATO will send about 10 ships to the Baltic Sea to protect underwater infrastructure, Finnish broadcaster reported, citing sources.
The NATO navy will begin arriving in the Baltic Sea at the end of the week and will remain there until April, the report said on Tuesday. The ships will be located near energy and telecommunications cables and will act as a deterrent factor, the report added. Four underwater telecommunications cables were damaged from December 25-26. Three of them are laid between Finland and Estonia, and one cable connects Finland with Germany.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO will send about 10 ships to the Baltic Sea to protect underwater infrastructure, Finnish broadcaster reported, citing sources.
The NATO navy will begin arriving in the Baltic Sea at the end of the week and will remain there until April, the report said on Tuesday. The ships will be located near energy and telecommunications cables and will act as a deterrent factor, the report added.
Four underwater telecommunications cables were damaged from December 25-26. Three of them are laid between Finland and Estonia, and one cable connects Finland with Germany.