NATO Troops May Be Ill-Prepared for Any Sort of Arctic War Against Russia
While NATO may be yearning to take on Russia in the Arctic, many of its troops lack the necessary expertise for survival in such extreme conditions.
Although NATO forces regularly participate in drills in the region, many remain unprepared for the harsh realities of Arctic life.Though NATO forces routinely participate in the bloc’s drills in the region, many of them are still not prepared to survive in the Arctic’s harsh conditions, The Sun reports citing Minna Alander, researcher at Finnish Institute of International Affairs.Oscar Rosengren of the British private intelligence firm Grey Dynamics pointed to the proverbial elephant in the Arctic room in the form of “freezing temperatures, extreme weather and nature’s brutality.”"Conventional masses of soldiers lack adequate training. Such negligence will inevitably bring fatal consequences," Rosengren stated, indicating the obvious.These concerns, however, have not stopped NATO from beefing up its military presence in Northern countries such as Finland and threatening Russia’s Arctic borders, apparently unconcerned about the prospects of sending their soldiers to perish in those frozen lands.
Though NATO forces routinely participate in the bloc’s drills in the region, many of them are still not prepared to survive in the Arctic’s harsh conditions, The Sun reports citing Minna Alander, researcher at Finnish Institute of International Affairs.
"Not all NATO allies have the capabilities that are needed and that work in the Arctic environment and climate,” Alander said.
Oscar Rosengren of the British private intelligence firm Grey Dynamics pointed to the proverbial elephant in the Arctic room in the form of “freezing temperatures, extreme weather and nature’s brutality.”
"Conventional masses of soldiers lack adequate training. Such negligence will inevitably bring fatal consequences," Rosengren stated, indicating the obvious.
These concerns, however, have not stopped NATO from beefing up its military presence in Northern countries such as Finland and threatening Russia’s Arctic borders, apparently unconcerned about the prospects of sending their soldiers to perish in those frozen lands.