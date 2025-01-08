https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/no-alternatives-in-sight-us-goes-ahead-with-russian-uranium-purchases-despite-restrictions-1121385929.html
No Alternatives in Sight: US Goes Ahead With Russian Uranium Purchases Despite Restrictions
No Alternatives in Sight: US Goes Ahead With Russian Uranium Purchases Despite Restrictions
Sputnik International
In spite of the Biden administration’s efforts to curtail reliance on Russian nuclear fuel, the United States has persisted in purchasing enriched uranium from Russia, according to a recent analysis by Sputnik.
2025-01-08T15:04+0000
2025-01-08T15:04+0000
2025-01-08T15:05+0000
world
russia
us department of energy
joe biden
us
uranium
nuclear fuel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121385770_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_d568f40b032d6c369ad1d1f3c1edfb58.jpg
In November 2024, Russia delivered 21.8 tons of enriched uranium valued at $49.3 million to the US, marking the lowest volume since September 2023, when shipments totaled 14.4 tons worth $32 million. Since the beginning of last year, the US has imported 334.9 tons of uranium from Russia, a decrease of 1.8 times compared to 2023. The value of Russian uranium exports to the US has also dropped significantly, falling to $623 million—down 1.6 times from previous figures.In mid-November 2023, the Russian government imposed temporary restrictions on enriched uranium exports to the US. However, companies can still send fuel to America under one-off licenses issued by the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control.These restrictions were enacted in response to former President Biden's signing of a law in May 2024 that banned Russian uranium imports until 2040. Notably, the law permits continued shipments through a system of waivers. The US Department of Energy is authorized to issue these waivers until 2028 in cases where there is no viable alternative to Russian enriched uranium or when such shipments align with national interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/why-russian-uranium-ban-has-given-entire-us-nuclear-industry-the-shivers-1118389908.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/08/1121385770_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_15d741fdb4baaab7a62656681c6e2a87.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, us, nuclear fuel, uranium
russia, us, nuclear fuel, uranium
No Alternatives in Sight: US Goes Ahead With Russian Uranium Purchases Despite Restrictions
15:04 GMT 08.01.2025 (Updated: 15:05 GMT 08.01.2025)
In spite of the Biden administration’s efforts to curtail reliance on Russian nuclear fuel, the United States has persisted in purchasing enriched uranium from Russia, according to a recent analysis by Sputnik.
In November 2024, Russia delivered
21.8 tons of enriched uranium valued at $49.3 million to the US, marking the lowest volume since September 2023, when shipments totaled 14.4 tons worth $32 million. Since the beginning of last year, the US has imported 334.9 tons of uranium from Russia, a decrease of 1.8 times compared to 2023. The value of Russian uranium exports to the US has also dropped significantly, falling to $623 million—down 1.6 times from previous figures.
In mid-November 2023, the Russian government imposed temporary restrictions on enriched uranium exports to the US. However, companies can still send fuel to America under one-off licenses issued by the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control.
These restrictions were enacted in response to former President Biden's signing of a law in May 2024 that banned Russian uranium imports
until 2040. Notably, the law permits continued shipments through a system of waivers. The US Department of Energy is authorized to issue these waivers until 2028 in cases where there is no viable alternative to Russian enriched uranium or when such shipments align with national interests.