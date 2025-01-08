https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/no-alternatives-in-sight-us-goes-ahead-with-russian-uranium-purchases-despite-restrictions-1121385929.html

No Alternatives in Sight: US Goes Ahead With Russian Uranium Purchases Despite Restrictions

In spite of the Biden administration’s efforts to curtail reliance on Russian nuclear fuel, the United States has persisted in purchasing enriched uranium from Russia, according to a recent analysis by Sputnik.

In November 2024, Russia delivered 21.8 tons of enriched uranium valued at $49.3 million to the US, marking the lowest volume since September 2023, when shipments totaled 14.4 tons worth $32 million. Since the beginning of last year, the US has imported 334.9 tons of uranium from Russia, a decrease of 1.8 times compared to 2023. The value of Russian uranium exports to the US has also dropped significantly, falling to $623 million—down 1.6 times from previous figures.In mid-November 2023, the Russian government imposed temporary restrictions on enriched uranium exports to the US. However, companies can still send fuel to America under one-off licenses issued by the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control.These restrictions were enacted in response to former President Biden's signing of a law in May 2024 that banned Russian uranium imports until 2040. Notably, the law permits continued shipments through a system of waivers. The US Department of Energy is authorized to issue these waivers until 2028 in cases where there is no viable alternative to Russian enriched uranium or when such shipments align with national interests.

