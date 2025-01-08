https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/russia-plays-key-role-in-promoting-gaza-ceasefire-two-state-solution---palestines-envoy-1121381604.html

Russia Plays Key Role in Promoting Gaza Ceasefire, Two-State Solution - Palestine's Envoy

Russia Plays Key Role in Promoting Gaza Ceasefire, Two-State Solution - Palestine's Envoy

Sputnik International

Russia plays an important role in promoting a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the two-state solution, Palestinian Ambassador to UN Riyad Mansour has told RIA Novosti.

"They [Russia] are a key player in trying to put an end to this war and to protect UNRWA [The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] and to be ready for a political horizon, where we can put an end to this occupation and see the two-state solution, a reality on the ground. Russia is a key player with us in all these processes," Mansour said.Russia and Palestine maintain friendly ties and cooperate closely, the ambassador said, adding that Palestine is "very delighted" with Moscow's position on the UN General Assembly and the Security Council resolutions on the matter.Palestine Hopes Syria to Maintain Position on Country, Palestinian People Palestine, following the latest developments in Syria, expects Damascus to maintain the same course towards the country and the Palestinian people, Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.Palestine Ready to Work With Trump Administration to End Gaza WarPalestine is open to contacts with all players who are seeking to put an end to the war in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said, commenting on prospects of cooperation with the incoming Trump administration.US President-elect Donald Trump warned earlier in December that "there will be all hell to pay in the Middle East" unless the hostages taken during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel are released before his inauguration on January 20.Palestine Envoy Says 'It's a Joke' US Cannot Implement Own UN Resolution on Gaza CeasefireThe United States cannot implement its own UN Security Council resolution on a three-phase ceasefire deal in Gaza, and it is untenable, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told RIA Novosti.In June 2024, the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution welcoming the Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by President Joe Biden and calling on Hamas to accept it. Fourteen UN Security Council members voted in favor, and Russia abstained. The resolution urged both parties to fully implement the terms of the proposal "without delay and without condition."UNRWA Derives Mandate from UN, No Single Nation Can Take it Away The UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) derives its mandate from the UN General Assembly, and no single country such as Israel can take it away, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told RIA Novosti.Mansour argued that UNRWA should have a mandate in the enclave until the issue of Palestinian refugees is resolved on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions.In late October 2024, the Israeli parliament passed bills aimed at banning UNRWA activities in Israel and the territories it controls, accusing some UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 2023 Hamas attack on the country. However, according to a UN report on the agency's activities, Israel has not been able to provide any evidence that UNRWA employees were involved in terrorist activities.In December, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution reaffirming its "full support" for UNRWA. The document "deplored" the legislation adopted by the Israeli Knesset. A total of 159 member states voted in favor and nine - including Israel and the United States - voted against, with 11 nations abstaining.

