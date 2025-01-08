Russia Plays Key Role in Promoting Gaza Ceasefire, Two-State Solution - Palestine's Envoy
Russia plays an important role in promoting a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the two-state solution, Palestinian Ambassador to UN Riyad Mansour has told RIA Novosti.
"They [Russia] are a key player in trying to put an end to this war and to protect UNRWA [The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East] and to be ready for a political horizon, where we can put an end to this occupation and see the two-state solution, a reality on the ground. Russia is a key player with us in all these processes," Mansour said.
Russia and Palestine maintain friendly ties and cooperate closely, the ambassador said, adding that Palestine is "very delighted" with Moscow's position on the UN General Assembly and the Security Council resolutions on the matter.
Palestine Hopes Syria to Maintain Position on Country, Palestinian People
Palestine, following the latest developments in Syria, expects Damascus to maintain the same course towards the country and the Palestinian people, Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.
"There are other colleagues and our leadership, who is more qualified than me to be analyzing all of the elements related to how that situation in Syria affects the question of Palestine. But in the meantime, we mean all the good things for our brothers and sisters in Syria, and you know, we expect them to be with us, as they have been all the time, as defenders of the cause of Palestine and the Palestinian people," Mansour said.
Palestine Ready to Work With Trump Administration to End Gaza War
Palestine is open to contacts with all players who are seeking to put an end to the war in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said, commenting on prospects of cooperation with the incoming Trump administration.
"We will work with all those who are willing and ready to work with us to put an end to this war, to have an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, to save lives. And we are willing to listen to any point of view that makes sense that get us closer to that objective," Mansour said.
US President-elect Donald Trump warned earlier in December that "there will be all hell to pay in the Middle East" unless the hostages taken during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel are released before his inauguration on January 20.
Palestine Envoy Says 'It's a Joke' US Cannot Implement Own UN Resolution on Gaza Ceasefire
The United States cannot implement its own UN Security Council resolution on a three-phase ceasefire deal in Gaza, and it is untenable, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told RIA Novosti.
"If the United States of America, with all of its might, cannot find ways even to implement its resolution with its closest ally in the Middle East, it is really a joke. So when they take the initiative to submit such a resolution, they should find the ways … to implement it," Mansour said.
In June 2024, the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution welcoming the Gaza ceasefire proposal announced by President Joe Biden and calling on Hamas to accept it. Fourteen UN Security Council members voted in favor, and Russia abstained. The resolution urged both parties to fully implement the terms of the proposal "without delay and without condition."
UNRWA Derives Mandate from UN, No Single Nation Can Take it Away
The UN Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) derives its mandate from the UN General Assembly, and no single country such as Israel can take it away, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told RIA Novosti.
"It's crystal clear that there is a massive support in the General Assembly defending UNRWA and you know that the mandate of UNRWA is a mandate emanating from the General Assembly. No single country can change the mandate of UNRWA. It is a mandate from the General Assembly, and it should continue implementing its mandate," Mansour said.
Mansour argued that UNRWA should have a mandate in the enclave until the issue of Palestinian refugees is resolved on the basis of international law and relevant UN resolutions.
In late October 2024, the Israeli parliament passed bills aimed at banning UNRWA activities in Israel and the territories it controls, accusing some UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 2023 Hamas attack on the country. However, according to a UN report on the agency's activities, Israel has not been able to provide any evidence that UNRWA employees were involved in terrorist activities.
In December, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution reaffirming its "full support" for UNRWA. The document "deplored" the legislation adopted by the Israeli Knesset. A total of 159 member states voted in favor and nine - including Israel and the United States - voted against, with 11 nations abstaining.