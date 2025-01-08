Sizing Up Israel Foreign Ministry's Biblical Map: ‘Promised Land’ Provocation or Expansion Plan?
© iStock.com / Pawel.gaulMap of Israel
Map of Israel
An alleged Biblical map of the Kingdom of Israel, shared by the Israeli Foreign Ministry's Arabic-language account on X, has touched off heated debates on social media and raised alarm among Arab officials.
What’s Behind the Commotion?
The map depicts the boundaries of the ancient Kingdoms of Israel and Judah as described in the Tanakh, the Hebrew Bible.
The biblical land overlaps with areas of modern-day Palestine, Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon.
The post recounts the biblical story of the Kingdom of Israel, said to have existed 3,000 years ago, celebrates the revival of the Jewish people, and refers to Israel as "the only democracy in the Middle East."
© ScreenshotScreenshot of Israeli Foreign Ministry's tweet in Arabic
Fierce Social Media Debate Erupts
Many Arab-language users criticized the map, arguing that the biblical version of Israel’s history is allegedly not thoroughly supported by archaeological evidence or other historical sources.
Some netizens took issue with Israel’s claim of being the “sole democracy in the Middle East”.
Some characterized the post as a provocation, accusing Israel of being what they call an "occupying power" and of having "stolen" the land from Arabs.
Arab Officials Blast Biblical Map as Deliberate Provocation
The PA: The Palestinian Authority condemned the map as a violation of international resolutions and laws.
Jordanian Foreign Ministry: Amman denounced the map as "baseless" and "false," urging Tel Aviv to halt "provocative actions and reckless statements."
Qatari Foreign Ministry: Doha warned that the publication of the map could undermine any peace prospects in the region, especially amid the ongoing Gaza war.
What is "Greater Israel"?
15 December 2024, 13:33 GMT
Arab News associated the map with the concept of "Greater Israel," which envisions the expansion of Israel to the territorial boundaries outlined in the Tanakh.
The Movement for Greater Israel was established after the Six-Day War of 1967, during which Israel captured the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights.
The idea is popular with Israeli officials and the nation’s media. In 2024, Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that "the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus."
In September, The Jerusalem Post published an article suggesting Lebanon could be part of Israel’s "promised land," though the piece was later removed.
Following the downfall of now ex-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Israel fully occupied the Golan Heights. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that this territory will remain an integral part of Israel "for eternity."