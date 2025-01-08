Sizing Up Israel Foreign Ministry's Biblical Map: ‘Promised Land’ Provocation or Expansion Plan?

Arab News associated the map with the concept of "Greater Israel," which envisions the expansion of Israel to the territorial boundaries outlined in the Tanakh. Arab News associated the map with the concept of "Greater Israel," which envisions the expansion of Israel to the territorial boundaries outlined in the Tanakh.

The Movement for Greater Israel was established after the Six-Day War of 1967, during which Israel captured the Sinai Peninsula, the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the Old City of Jerusalem, and the Golan Heights.

The idea is popular with Israeli officials and the nation's media. In 2024, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated that "the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus."

In September, The Jerusalem Post published an article suggesting Lebanon could be part of Israel's "promised land," though the piece was later removed.