US Congresswoman Greene Planning to Present Bill on Renaming Gulf of Mexico on January 9

US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said she was going to present a bill on renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on Thursday morning.
US President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would seek to have the name of the Gulf of Mexico changed to the Gulf of America as part of his new administration's regional policy. The congresswoman urged Congress to take the Trump Agenda mandate seriously and act fast to enact it. Greene, a Republican representative from Georgia, argued that Mexican cartels allegedly used the gulf to "traffic humans, drugs, weapons, and God knows what else," while Americans were footing the bill to protect the maritime waterways from "military threats from foreign countries."
"It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as. As soon as [incoming] President Trump made his announcement, I directed my staff to get the bill drafted. We already have the bill written with legislative council and ready to file first thing Thursday morning," Greene said on X.
The congresswoman urged Congress to take the Trump Agenda mandate seriously and act fast to enact it.
Greene, a Republican representative from Georgia, argued that Mexican cartels allegedly used the gulf to "traffic humans, drugs, weapons, and God knows what else," while Americans were footing the bill to protect the maritime waterways from "military threats from foreign countries."