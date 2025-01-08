https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/zelensky-eyes-bid-for-another-presidential-term-after-nixing-elections-1121387394.html

Zelensky Eyes Bid for Another Presidential Term After Nixing Elections

Volodymyr Zelensky, the very politician who cracked down on the opposition and independent media in Ukraine, effectively steering the country into turmoil, is... 08.01.2025

According to the Ukrainian media outlet Telegraf, members of Zelensky's inner circle assert that he has already decided to run for a second term, propped up by a 52% approval rating giving the presumption that he might be able to pull off a win. However, the Ukrainian leader is said to be willing to enter the race only if Valery Zaluzhny, the former chief of Ukraine's armed forces, who enjoys considerable popularity, chooses not to oppose him.In this context, it is rumored that Zaluzhny has been offered the position of Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament as an incentive to refrain from running against Zelensky.Elected president of Ukraine in 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky refused to relinquish the reins of power when his term ended in May 2024. Instead, he indefinitely postponed presidential elections, citing the escalating conflict in Ukraine as an excuse.

