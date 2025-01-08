https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/zelensky-ready-to-throw-fresh-batch-of-ukrainian-fodder-into-meat-grinder-1121383093.html
Zelensky Ready to Throw Fresh Batch of Ukrainian Fodder Into Meat Grinder
Zelensky Ready to Throw Fresh Batch of Ukrainian Fodder Into Meat Grinder
Sputnik International
A considerable number of Ukrainian men who were previously exempted from military service may be drafted soon, a local lawmaker claims, as the Kiev regime’s manpower crisis continues to worsen.
2025-01-08T12:02+0000
2025-01-08T12:02+0000
2025-01-08T12:02+0000
world
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
armed forces of ukraine
military draft
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129296_0:266:3072:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf3090cd79b1f818499c0e40f82248a.jpg
Previously, workers employed at production facilities classified as critically vital to Ukraine were granted a deferral.If an enterprise loses its “critically vital” status, however, its employees may become fair game for the Zelensky regime’s press gangs, warns Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Fedienko who says that some of the previously exempt workers may be drafted in late February.Kiev’s callous disregard for the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians has led to alarming manpower shortages, a reality that has become increasingly evident on the front lines and is now impossible to overlook, even for Western media.Despite the dire predicament, the Ukrainian leadership seems more than happy to send its troops – often poorly trained and equipped with a hodgepodge of NATO and Warsaw Pact-era weaponry – into suicidal attacks against Russian forces or to sacrifice these men in pointless last stands.During the first week of 2025 alone, Ukraine lost nearly 13,000 soldiers and Zelensky’s generals so far show no inclination to change their tactics.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/zelensky-his-entourage-amass-100bln-in-5-years-ukrainian-lawmaker-1121371401.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129296_176:0:2907:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a58c0f7893c37074072b80adfc92b2e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine military draft, ukraine press ganging, ukraine mobilization
ukraine military draft, ukraine press ganging, ukraine mobilization
Zelensky Ready to Throw Fresh Batch of Ukrainian Fodder Into Meat Grinder
A considerable number of Ukrainian men who were previously exempted from military service may be drafted soon, a local lawmaker claims, as the Kiev regime’s manpower crisis continues to worsen.
Previously, workers employed at production facilities classified as critically vital to Ukraine were granted a deferral.
If an enterprise loses its “critically vital” status, however, its employees may become fair game for the Zelensky regime’s press gangs, warns Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Fedienko who says that some of the previously exempt workers may be drafted in late February.
Kiev’s callous disregard for the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians has led to alarming manpower shortages, a reality that has become increasingly evident on the front lines and is now impossible to overlook, even for Western media.
Despite the dire predicament, the Ukrainian leadership seems more than happy to send its troops – often poorly trained and equipped with a hodgepodge of NATO and Warsaw Pact-era weaponry – into suicidal attacks against Russian forces or to sacrifice these men in pointless last stands.
During the first week of 2025 alone, Ukraine lost nearly 13,000 soldiers and Zelensky’s generals so far show no inclination to change their tactics.