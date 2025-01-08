https://sputnikglobe.com/20250108/zelensky-ready-to-throw-fresh-batch-of-ukrainian-fodder-into-meat-grinder-1121383093.html

Zelensky Ready to Throw Fresh Batch of Ukrainian Fodder Into Meat Grinder

Zelensky Ready to Throw Fresh Batch of Ukrainian Fodder Into Meat Grinder

Sputnik International

A considerable number of Ukrainian men who were previously exempted from military service may be drafted soon, a local lawmaker claims, as the Kiev regime’s manpower crisis continues to worsen.

2025-01-08T12:02+0000

2025-01-08T12:02+0000

2025-01-08T12:02+0000

world

ukraine

volodymyr zelensky

armed forces of ukraine

military draft

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129296_0:266:3072:1994_1920x0_80_0_0_6bf3090cd79b1f818499c0e40f82248a.jpg

Previously, workers employed at production facilities classified as critically vital to Ukraine were granted a deferral.If an enterprise loses its “critically vital” status, however, its employees may become fair game for the Zelensky regime’s press gangs, warns Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Fedienko who says that some of the previously exempt workers may be drafted in late February.Kiev’s callous disregard for the lives of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians has led to alarming manpower shortages, a reality that has become increasingly evident on the front lines and is now impossible to overlook, even for Western media.Despite the dire predicament, the Ukrainian leadership seems more than happy to send its troops – often poorly trained and equipped with a hodgepodge of NATO and Warsaw Pact-era weaponry – into suicidal attacks against Russian forces or to sacrifice these men in pointless last stands.During the first week of 2025 alone, Ukraine lost nearly 13,000 soldiers and Zelensky’s generals so far show no inclination to change their tactics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250106/zelensky-his-entourage-amass-100bln-in-5-years-ukrainian-lawmaker-1121371401.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine military draft, ukraine press ganging, ukraine mobilization