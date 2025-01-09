https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/biden-cancels-trip-to-italy-to-focus-on-california-wildfires---white-house-spokesperson-1121388186.html

Biden Cancels Trip to Italy to Focus on California Wildfires - White House Spokesperson

Biden Cancels Trip to Italy to Focus on California Wildfires - White House Spokesperson

Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden on Thursday canceled his scheduled trip to Italy to focus on taking measures against wildfires that have been sweeping across California since earlier in the week, White House Spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

2025-01-09T03:55+0000

2025-01-09T03:55+0000

2025-01-09T03:55+0000

americas

joe biden

karine jean-pierre

los angeles

california

white house

italy

wildfires

wildfire

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/09/1121388028_0:66:3072:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_12d1f75d9917d2085bcd7f0eed2aeb42.jpg

The visit to Italy scheduled for January 9 to 12, was announced on December 20 and was expected to become Biden's last foreign trip in the role of the US president. During the trip, he was set to meet President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Pope Francis. The Palisades fire in Los Angeles was first reported Tuesday and has spread to over 15,000 acres, forestry and fire protection officials said. The Eaton fire started Tuesday night, also prompting evacuation orders. It claimed five lives. The fire burned more than 10,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon. The Hurst fire broke out in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles late Tuesday night. The Woodley fire reportedly erupted Wednesday morning. The AccuWeather media company said its preliminary estimate of the damage and economic loss from the wildfires in California is $52-$57 billion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/does-it-come-with-a-pardon-biden-awards-hillary-clinton-george-soros-presidential-medal-of-freedom-1121352242.html

americas

los angeles

california

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

la wildfires, biden last trip abroad, biden goes to italy, california wildfires, wildfires in los angeles, wildfires in la,