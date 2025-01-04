https://sputnikglobe.com/20250104/does-it-come-with-a-pardon-biden-awards-hillary-clinton-george-soros-presidential-medal-of-freedom-1121352242.html

Does It Come With a Pardon? Biden Awards Hillary Clinton, George Soros Presidential Medal of Freedom

Does It Come With a Pardon? Biden Awards Hillary Clinton, George Soros Presidential Medal of Freedom

Sputnik International

With just over two weeks left to go in his administration, President Biden has been taking a series of last minute measures to try to 'Trump-proof' his legacy and put a spoke in his successor's wheels. But some of his actions seem designed solely to trigger his opponents.

2025-01-04T14:40+0000

2025-01-04T14:40+0000

2025-01-04T14:40+0000

americas

joe biden

hillary clinton

george soros

white house

nobel peace prize

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/04/1121352085_0:163:3065:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_5e7b886b2febc1d16f960078c94c9769.jpg

Joe Biden has apparently decided to give one final giant middle finger to detractors on his way out the door, awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, hedge fund shark-turned ‘philanthropist’ George Soros and a slew of celebrities and activists.Online, people were less than enthused about Clinton and Soros' nominations.“Biden is giving the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton and George Soros…seriously two of the worst people on earth. This could be a Babylon Bee article with how unbelievable it is,” internet personality Natalie Danelishen vented.“Unreal,” Elon Musk replied.“It would be almost like awarding the war president par excellence named Obama with a Nobel Peace Prize…Oh…that really happened!” another person quipped.“This shell of an administration is writing the book on how to inflict maximum damage on the country and the American people. Just remember they HATE 60% of us and they have no shame in showing us how much and giving us the finger,” someone wrote.“Epstein wasn’t available,” another user joked.“The special guest of the event will be Lucifer,” another suggested.“Awarded for their attempt in destroying America?” one person asked.“Does the medal come with…The Biden Pardon? Asking for a friend,” someone wrote.“At least he’s remained consistent, corrupt all the way until the very end,” another suggested.Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Soros are two of the most reviled figures of contemporary US politics among conservatives, the non-liberal left and anti-war and anti-interventionism advocates of all stripes.Clinton, the former first lady and wife of alleged child sex offender Bill Clinton, served as a senator from New York from 2001-2009, actively supporting the Bush administration's 'War on Terror', including the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. As Barack Obama's secretary of state from 2009-2013, Mrs. Clinton cheerled the NATO operation to topple Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, which turned the North African country into a failed state with open air slave markets, backed the US-led dirty war against Syria, and supported the funneling of billions of dollars in State Department funding into Ukrainian 'civil society' initiatives that ultimately helped trigger the Ukrainian crisis in 2014.Soros, a billionaire hedge fund shark best known in the financial world for helping to trigger a run on the pound in the early 90s, is better known in Washington policy circles as one of America's best-known self-funded liberal interventionist philanthropists, operating a global soft power empire, and turning his operations inward to try to topple Donald Trump after his surprise victory in the 2016 election. Ahead of the 2024 vote, Soros, whose foundations funded the campaigns of anti-Trump judges charged with his prosecution, predicted that Trump would "be in jail by election day."Who Else Was Awarded?Besides Clinton and Soros, Biden's Medal of Freedom recipients include Bono, Michael J Fox, Denzel Washington, Bill Nye, Magic Johnson, Jane Goodall, liberal philanthropists and activists Jose Andres, Tim Gill and David Rubenstein, soccer star Lionel Messi, American Film Institute founder George Stevens Jr., and Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Robert F Kennedy Jr's late father, former attorney general Robert F Kennedy, Ashton Carter, deceased former Obama-era Pentagon chief, late former Michigan governor George Romney and late civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer were also honored.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241121/from-soros-to-usaid-how-us-organized-2004-orange-revolution-in-ukraine-1120954230.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

who did biden award presidential medal of freedom, are biden and soros allies, are clinton and soros allies