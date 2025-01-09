International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250109/bolivian-govt-asks-parliament-for-swift-approval-of-lithium-agreements-with-russia-china-1121395694.html
Bolivian Gov't Asks Parliament for Swift Approval of Lithium Agreements With Russia, China
Bolivian Gov't Asks Parliament for Swift Approval of Lithium Agreements With Russia, China
Sputnik International
The Bolivian government has asked Congress to fast-track approval of the lithium industrialization agreements signed with Russia and China as soon as possible so that their implementation can begin, Bolivian Deputy Energy Minister Alvaro Arnes said.
2025-01-09T16:35+0000
2025-01-09T18:35+0000
economy
business
china
russia
bolivia
lithium
latin america
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116924565_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_6116665f2b8d989d121ce048acc2f9ff.jpg
"We are asking for an accelerated and prioritized consideration by the National Assembly, so that [the agreements] can be approved by the entire Congress and investments can be attracted," Arnes said in an interview with Bolivia TV. On September 11, the Bolivian government signed a contract with Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, to build a lithium carbonate plant for batteries with a capacity of 14,000 tonnes per year and an investment of $970 million. Two weeks later, an agreement was signed with China's Hong Kong CBC to build two lithium carbonate plants with a comparable investment. Bolivia has reserves of 23 million tonnes of lithium and the country is a member of the Lithium Triangle, where the world's largest deposits of the metal are located, along with Argentina with its 19 million tonnes and Chile with 9 million tonnes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240326/russias-rosatom-not-ruling-out-building-lithium-battery-plant-in-bolivia-1117577794.html
china
russia
bolivia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/16/1116924565_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_5dabcc9e34c607e5c02bcb500e126784.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
bolivia, lithium, china, russia
bolivia, lithium, china, russia

Bolivian Gov't Asks Parliament for Swift Approval of Lithium Agreements With Russia, China

16:35 GMT 09.01.2025 (Updated: 18:35 GMT 09.01.2025)
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabankLithium
Lithium - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2025
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
SANTA CRUZ DE LA SIERRA (Sputnik) - The Bolivian government has asked Congress to fast-track approval of the lithium industrialization agreements signed with Russia and China as soon as possible so that their implementation can begin, Bolivian Deputy Energy Minister Alvaro Arnes said.
"We are asking for an accelerated and prioritized consideration by the National Assembly, so that [the agreements] can be approved by the entire Congress and investments can be attracted," Arnes said in an interview with Bolivia TV.
On September 11, the Bolivian government signed a contract with Uranium One Group, a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom, to build a lithium carbonate plant for batteries with a capacity of 14,000 tonnes per year and an investment of $970 million. Two weeks later, an agreement was signed with China's Hong Kong CBC to build two lithium carbonate plants with a comparable investment.
ROSATOM corporation's stand on display at the exhibition Russia Looking Into the Future at the central exhibition hall Manege, Moscow - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2024
World
Russia's Rosatom Not Ruling Out Building Lithium Battery Plant in Bolivia
26 March 2024, 10:10 GMT
Bolivia has reserves of 23 million tonnes of lithium and the country is a member of the Lithium Triangle, where the world's largest deposits of the metal are located, along with Argentina with its 19 million tonnes and Chile with 9 million tonnes.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала