Russia's Rosatom Not Ruling Out Building Lithium Battery Plant in Bolivia

Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is not ruling out the possibility of building a lithium battery production plant in Bolivia in the future if a consensus is reached, Rosatom’s First Deputy CEO for Development and International Business Kirill Komarov said on Tuesday.

"If we find a consensus with our Bolivian partners and friends, it is even possible to build an [energy] storage units factory at some point on Bolivian territory, which could give Bolivia the opportunity to participate in the world history of the most extensive development of electric transportation," Komarov told a briefing during the 2024 Atomexpo International Forum. The Russian company is already involved in a lithium extraction project in Bolivia, he added. In June 2023, Rosatom's Uranium One Group international uranium mining holding and Bolivian lithium company Yacimientos de Litio Bolivianos signed a framework agreement on the construction of an industrial complex for the extraction and production of lithium carbonate in Bolivia. The building of the facility will start in early 2024, the Bolivian company’s chief told Sputnik. Bolivia has some of the world's largest lithium reserves, located mainly in the salt flats of Uyuni, Coipasa and Pastos Grandes in the southwestern highlands. The Uyuni salt flats reserves are estimated at more than 21 million tonnes.

