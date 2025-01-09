Canadian sentenced for 40 Months Over Illegal Export of US Tech - DOJ
01:02 GMT 09.01.2025 (Updated: 04:02 GMT 09.01.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A New York court has sentenced Canadian citizen Nikolay Goltsev to 40 months in prison over the illegal export of electronics allegedly for their later use in the production of Russian missiles and drones, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has said.
"Nikolay Goltsev, 38, of Montreal, Canada, was sentenced today to 40 months in prison for conspiring to commit export control violations. Goltsev masterminded a global procurement scheme on behalf of sanctioned Russian companies, including Russian military companies. Some of the electronic components shipped by Goltsev were later found in seized Russian weapons platforms and signals intelligence equipment in Ukraine," the DOJ said in a statement on Wednesday.
The investigation has found that Goltsev has established a scheme for supplying US-made components to sanctioned Russian enterprises through shell companies in Hong Kong, India, China, and the UAE.
"Some of the electronic components and integrated circuits shipped by the defendants through SH Brothers [a Brooklyn company used by Goltsev] have been found in seized Russian weapons platforms and signals intelligence equipment in Ukraine... During the period charged in the indictment, SH Brothers made hundreds of shipments valued at over $7 million to Russia," the statement read.
The court also presented evidence that the defendants knew the end use of the technology and intentionally concealed the shipments in violation of US export laws.
"The scheme involved millions of dollars and proved to be lucrative for the defendants... The government seized $20,000 in cash from the New York hotel room in which defendant Goltsev was arrested. In total, the government has seized approximately $1.68 million in connection with this export scheme," the DOJ added.
In July, Goltsev's wife, Kristina Puzyreva, was sentenced to 24 months in prison over a money laundering conspiracy connected to the same scheme.