Swindling, Scam & War Racket: West Turned Ukraine Into Cesspit of Corruption

Ukraine has become a cesspit of corruption and crime under NATO’s puppet leader Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Strategic Culture Foundation.

Ukraine has become a cesspit of corruption and crime under NATO’s puppet leader Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Strategic Culture Foundation. The think tank noted that the failed state: While propping up Zelensky, who has no mandate to continue in office, European “puppets of Western imperialism” could not care less that anti-Russia sanctions have backfired, triggering crippling energy costs and tanking their own economies. Zelensky has effectively shut off decades-old Ukrainian transit land pipes – the last supply route to Europe for Russian gas. Ukraine’s refusal to extend the contract between Naftogaz and Russia’s Gazprom was slammed as a brazen “act of sabotage” supported by Europe’s leaders, who are “deranged by Russophobia.” What Comes Next?Europeans will face more soaring energy costs as American exporters rejoice at the prospect of lucrative profits. Only European leaders such as Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have called out this scam. Since the West has failed to inflict “a strategic defeat” on Russia, Zelensky has for more human cannon fodder to be sent to fuel this “transnational imperialist scam,” the think tank warned.

