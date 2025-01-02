https://sputnikglobe.com/20250102/swindling-scam--war-racket-west-turned-ukraine-into-cesspit-of-corruption-1121335312.html
Ukraine has become a cesspit of corruption and crime under NATO’s puppet leader Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Strategic Culture Foundation. The think tank noted that the failed state: While propping up Zelensky, who has no mandate to continue in office, European “puppets of Western imperialism” could not care less that anti-Russia sanctions have backfired, triggering crippling energy costs and tanking their own economies. Zelensky has effectively shut off decades-old Ukrainian transit land pipes – the last supply route to Europe for Russian gas. Ukraine’s refusal to extend the contract between Naftogaz and Russia’s Gazprom was slammed as a brazen “act of sabotage” supported by Europe’s leaders, who are “deranged by Russophobia.” What Comes Next?Europeans will face more soaring energy costs as American exporters rejoice at the prospect of lucrative profits. Only European leaders such as Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have called out this scam. Since the West has failed to inflict “a strategic defeat” on Russia, Zelensky has for more human cannon fodder to be sent to fuel this “transnational imperialist scam,” the think tank warned.
Swindling, Scam & War Racket: West Turned Ukraine Into Cesspit of Corruption
Kiev’s war machine has been embroiled in a number of corruption scandals involving procurement, inflated prices, and embezzlement. Furthermore, much of the Western military supplies for Ukraine have also ended up in the hands of Ukrainian black market dealers.
Ukraine has become a cesspit of corruption
and crime under NATO’s puppet leader Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Strategic Culture Foundation
.
The think tank noted that the failed state:
is a center for swindling, operating global scam phone networks;
launders money through lucrative NATO arms deals;
holds Europe “hostage without gas.”
While propping up Zelensky, who has no mandate to continue in office, European “puppets of Western imperialism” could not care less that anti-Russia sanctions
have backfired, triggering crippling energy costs and tanking their own economies.
Zelensky has effectively shut off decades-old Ukrainian transit land pipes – the last supply route to Europe for Russian gas.
Ukraine’s refusal to extend the contract between Naftogaz and Russia’s Gazprom
was slammed as a brazen “act of sabotage” supported by Europe’s leaders, who are “deranged by Russophobia.”
Europeans will face more soaring energy costs
as American exporters rejoice at the prospect of lucrative profits. Only European leaders such as Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico
and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban
have called out this scam.
Since the West has failed to inflict “a strategic defeat” on Russia, Zelensky has for more human cannon fodder
to be sent to fuel this “transnational imperialist scam,” the think tank warned.